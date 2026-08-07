Shakib Al Hasan Ready To Face Murder Case, Sets Condition For Return After 2-Year Exile

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shakib Al Hasan wants safe return to Bangladesh.

He faces legal cases, maintains loyalty to former PM.

Hopes for farewell series, targets 2027 ODI World Cup.

His bank accounts frozen, separated from elderly parents.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has said he is prepared to return home and face the legal cases against him if the government guarantees his safety, ending nearly two years away from the country following the political upheaval of 2024.

The former Bangladesh captain, who also served as an Awami League lawmaker under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said he still hopes to play a farewell series at home before bringing down the curtain on his international career. The 39-year-old also wants to remain available for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

His potential return could become a significant test for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's government as several figures linked to the former Awami League administration continue to face criminal cases.

Shakib Stands By Hasina, Wants To Return Home

Shakib has been living in the United States since Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted during the student-led uprising in August 2024. While Hasina has announced plans to return to Bangladesh later this year, Shakib said he is willing to return even sooner if authorities assure his safety.

His remarks come just days after he appeared virtually alongside Hasina during a press conference in New Delhi. Hours later, his ancestral home in Magura was attacked by unidentified assailants.

Speaking to Reuters, Shakib said he was ready to cooperate with the legal process.

"If I get the clearance from the government that my security will be ensured, I am happy to go back, face the court trial and everything that's needed to be done."

He also rejected the allegations against him.

"I know I haven't done anything."

Asked about his political allegiance, Shakib reiterated his support for Hasina.

"Whatever the captain says, we follow her. I think they will decide it better, and we will follow the instructions given to us."

He added that he had written through his lawyer to Bangladesh's interior, law and sports ministries, as well as the police, requesting that what he described as fabricated cases be withdrawn. According to him, he has not received any response.

Farewell Series Still On His Mind

Despite spending the past two years away from Bangladesh, Shakib said retirement from international cricket is not on his immediate agenda.

The veteran all-rounder continues to feature in franchise leagues around the world but admitted that time is no longer on his side.

"I am playing most of the franchise leagues. I am feeling good, still enjoying the game, playing well also. But... age is not on my side at this moment, so I cannot wait for too long."

Shakib also recalled a failed attempt to return home in late 2024. He said he boarded a flight after receiving assurances from the interim government but was instructed to turn back while in transit through Dubai.

"I don't know what changed in 12 hours."

Another planned return reportedly fell through after he posted a birthday message for Hasina on social media.

"I don't understand how that is the criteria for not letting me into Bangladesh."

Murder Case, Frozen Accounts And Family Separation

Shakib said he has no intention of distancing himself from the Awami League despite suggestions that doing so could make his return easier.

"There is no way I will consider that."

According to Shakib, two cases remain active against him, including a murder case linked to the 2024 unrest and a corruption investigation. He pointed out that the murder case was filed while he was playing a match in Toronto.

"It's a laughable case."

The Bangladesh star also said his bank accounts have remained frozen for nearly 18 months during the ongoing investigations.

"When someone is the highest-taxed player for the last 10 years and paid all the taxes and everything and his account has been frozen for a year and a half for investigation, I will give you all the information you need, but if you don't find anything, just release it."

Shakib said the prolonged uncertainty has also kept him away from his parents, who remain in Bangladesh and have been unable to leave the country.

"It's been difficult for all of us, but we are surviving."