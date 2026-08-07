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English NewsSportsCricketMohammad Azharuddin Opposes FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, Raises Minority Rights Concerns

Mohammad Azharuddin Opposes FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, Raises Minority Rights Concerns

Mohammad Azharuddin has criticised the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, alleging it centralises powers and threatens minority-run civil society organisations.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former captain Azharuddin criticised proposed FCRA Amendment Bill.
  • He fears impact on minority NGOs, undermines federalism.
  • Azharuddin urges protecting NGOs and minority rights.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has publicly opposed the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, expressing concern over what he described as its impact on civil society organisations and the rights of religious minorities.

In a post shared on social media on Friday, Azharuddin said he "strongly objected" to the government's attempt to pass the proposed legislation, alleging that the amendments would grant the Centre sweeping powers over the assets of civil society organisations run by minority communities.

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Azharuddin Raises Concerns Over Proposed Bill

In his statement, Azharuddin described the proposed amendments as "undemocratic" and argued that they could centralise greater control in the hands of the Union government.

He also claimed that the Bill would weaken the federal structure guaranteed under the Constitution by reducing the role of state governments in the regulatory process and transferring more authority to the Centre.

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The former India cricketer said such changes could have far-reaching implications for organisations working in the charitable and humanitarian sectors.

Calls For Protection Of NGOs And Minority Rights

Azharuddin further urged that NGOs, charitable organisations and humanitarian institutions created to serve the public should be protected.

He also said the rights of religious minorities must be safeguarded while considering any amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

His remarks add to the growing political and public debate surrounding the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, with several opposition leaders and civil society voices also raising questions over certain provisions of the legislation.

At the time of writing, the government has not issued any response to Azharuddin's statement.

The proposed amendments are expected to remain under discussion as the legislative process moves forward, with stakeholders from across the political spectrum likely to continue weighing in on the Bill and its potential implications.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mohammad Azharuddin's stance on the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026?

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin strongly opposes the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026. He described the amendments as

What are Azharuddin's concerns regarding the Bill's impact on minority organizations?

Azharuddin claims the Bill would give the Centre sweeping powers over assets of civil society organizations run by minority communities. He fears it could increase central control over these institutions.

How does Azharuddin believe the Bill affects India's federal structure?

He argues the proposed amendments undermine federal principles by shifting regulatory powers away from state governments. This concentrates more control with the Centre.

What does Azharuddin urge regarding NGOs and minority rights?

Azharuddin calls for the protection of NGOs, charitable organizations, and humanitarian institutions. He also urges safeguarding the rights of religious minorities during FCRA amendments.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Azharuddin NGOs India Politics Minority Rights FCRA Bill FCRA Amendment Bill 2026
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