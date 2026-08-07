Mohammad Azharuddin Opposes FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, Raises Minority Rights Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former captain Azharuddin criticised proposed FCRA Amendment Bill.

He fears impact on minority NGOs, undermines federalism.

Azharuddin urges protecting NGOs and minority rights.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has publicly opposed the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, expressing concern over what he described as its impact on civil society organisations and the rights of religious minorities.

In a post shared on social media on Friday, Azharuddin said he "strongly objected" to the government's attempt to pass the proposed legislation, alleging that the amendments would grant the Centre sweeping powers over the assets of civil society organisations run by minority communities.

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I strongly object to the government’s attempt to pass the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026.



The proposed amendments are undemocratic in nature, as they give the Centre sweeping powers to control the assets of civil society organisations run by minority communities.



The Bill also… — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 7, 2026

Azharuddin Raises Concerns Over Proposed Bill

In his statement, Azharuddin described the proposed amendments as "undemocratic" and argued that they could centralise greater control in the hands of the Union government.

He also claimed that the Bill would weaken the federal structure guaranteed under the Constitution by reducing the role of state governments in the regulatory process and transferring more authority to the Centre.

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The former India cricketer said such changes could have far-reaching implications for organisations working in the charitable and humanitarian sectors.

Calls For Protection Of NGOs And Minority Rights

Azharuddin further urged that NGOs, charitable organisations and humanitarian institutions created to serve the public should be protected.

He also said the rights of religious minorities must be safeguarded while considering any amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

His remarks add to the growing political and public debate surrounding the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, with several opposition leaders and civil society voices also raising questions over certain provisions of the legislation.

At the time of writing, the government has not issued any response to Azharuddin's statement.

The proposed amendments are expected to remain under discussion as the legislative process moves forward, with stakeholders from across the political spectrum likely to continue weighing in on the Bill and its potential implications.