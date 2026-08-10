Rodri Goes Viral As Fans Spot ‘Distracted Boyfriend’ Meme In Holiday Photo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manchester City's Rodri went viral for a holiday photo.

The image drew comparisons to the 'distracted boyfriend' meme.

Rodri's future speculated, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona show interest.

Rodri Vacation Photo Meme: Manchester City midfielder Rodri has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of social media attention for something completely unrelated to football. The Spain international, whose future has been the subject of plenty of speculation amid reported interest from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, has gone viral after a holiday photograph sparked comparisons with one of the internet's most recognisable memes.

Rodri was pictured on his pre-season break with partner Laura Iglesias. However, it was his apparent glance to his right as another woman walked past caught the attention of football fans online.

Rodri’s Holiday Picture Reminds Fans Of Iconic Meme

The image quickly drew comparisons with the famous 'distracted boyfriend' stock photograph that has been turned into a countless number of internet memes over the years.

Rodri really recreated the meme 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/YXNn25wEVZ — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) August 9, 2026

Rodri accidentally recreated a famous meme. 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/Lv7pT5qRNa — Pro_Foot HQ (@ProFoot_HQ) August 9, 2026

Rodri really recreated the meme 😭 pic.twitter.com/9W0TAMzNNO — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) August 9, 2026

Rodri ha recreado el Meme pic.twitter.com/l0A3byv7pO — Somiseremfcb (@Somhiserem_fcb) August 9, 2026

In the original 2015 image, a man walking with his partner turns his head to look at another woman passing by, while his girlfriend reacts with visible disapproval.

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Rodri's holiday snap happened to capture a remarkably similar moment.

The resemblance was enough for fans to begin drawing their own comparisons.

Rodri's Transfer Saga

Rodri's reputation as one of the world's finest defensive midfielders, further enhanced by his performances at the FIFA World Cup, has made him a highly sought-after target for Europe's elite clubs.

The Manchester City star was initially approached by Real Madrid, with Los Blancos reportedly exploring a move for the Spain international.

However, the transfer picture has since taken an intriguing turn. According to top journalist Fabrizio Romano, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid's arch-rivals, have also made contact with Rodri regarding a potential move.

The Blaugrana are now said to be in prime position to secure the midfielder's signature, with talks reportedly involving Manchester City continuing as they look to bring him to Camp Nou for the upcoming season.