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English NewsSportsFootballRodri Goes Viral As Fans Spot ‘Distracted Boyfriend’ Meme In Holiday Photo

Rodri Goes Viral As Fans Spot ‘Distracted Boyfriend’ Meme In Holiday Photo

Rodri’s holiday photo with partner Laura Iglesias sparks hilarious comparisons with the iconic ‘distracted boyfriend’ meme online.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manchester City's Rodri went viral for a holiday photo.
  • The image drew comparisons to the 'distracted boyfriend' meme.
  • Rodri's future speculated, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona show interest.

Rodri Vacation Photo Meme: Manchester City midfielder Rodri has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of social media attention for something completely unrelated to football. The Spain international, whose future has been the subject of plenty of speculation amid reported interest from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, has gone viral after a holiday photograph sparked comparisons with one of the internet's most recognisable memes.

Rodri was pictured on his pre-season break with partner Laura Iglesias. However, it was his apparent glance to his right as another woman walked past caught the attention of football fans online.

Rodri’s Holiday Picture Reminds Fans Of Iconic Meme

The image quickly drew comparisons with the famous 'distracted boyfriend' stock photograph that has been turned into a countless number of internet memes over the years.

In the original 2015 image, a man walking with his partner turns his head to look at another woman passing by, while his girlfriend reacts with visible disapproval.

Read More: WATCH: Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction As Siraj Blasts Three Sixes To Seal India's Victory

Rodri's holiday snap happened to capture a remarkably similar moment.

The resemblance was enough for fans to begin drawing their own comparisons.

Rodri's Transfer Saga

Rodri's reputation as one of the world's finest defensive midfielders, further enhanced by his performances at the FIFA World Cup, has made him a highly sought-after target for Europe's elite clubs.

The Manchester City star was initially approached by Real Madrid, with Los Blancos reportedly exploring a move for the Spain international.

However, the transfer picture has since taken an intriguing turn. According to top journalist Fabrizio Romano, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid's arch-rivals, have also made contact with Rodri regarding a potential move.

The Blaugrana are now said to be in prime position to secure the midfielder's signature, with talks reportedly involving Manchester City continuing as they look to bring him to Camp Nou for the upcoming season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rodri go viral on social media?

Rodri went viral for a holiday photograph where he appeared to glance at another woman while with his partner. This image drew comparisons to the famous 'distracted boyfriend' meme.

Which clubs are interested in Rodri?

Initially, Real Madrid was interested in Rodri. Now, FC Barcelona has also contacted him and is reportedly in a prime position to secure his signature.

What is the latest on Rodri's potential transfer?

FC Barcelona is currently in a prime position to sign Rodri, with talks reportedly ongoing with Manchester City to bring him to Camp Nou for the upcoming season.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Real Madrid FIFA World Cup Rodri
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