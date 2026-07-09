Sarfaraz Ahmed Pinpoints Biggest Problem In Pakistan's Test Team

Pakistan’s Test team head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed has openly acknowledged that physical conditioning and player fitness continue to plague the national side as they prepare for high-stakes, consecutive red-ball assignments in the Caribbean and England.

Speaking to journalists, the former national captain revealed that a month-long, intensive red-ball conditioning camp in Lahore had exposed lingering physical vulnerabilities among several squad members. With a demanding five-Test winter schedule on the horizon, the coaching staff is scrambling to implement emergency conditioning measures.

"Some of the fitness issues were resolved during the camp but some still remain and we will have another short conditioning camp in Islamabad from tomorrow (Thursday) and try to sort them out as well," Sarfaraz said.

Emergency Conditioning Camp Ordered in Islamabad

Sarfaraz noted that some individual physical issues were successfully managed during the initial 30-day program in Lahore, but he admitted that the overall state of Pakistan squad's readiness is far from optimal.

To rectify these vulnerabilities before boarding their flights, the team management has organized a secondary, specialized conditioning camp in Islamabad. The management intends to use this short window to focus entirely on physical durability, hoping to insulate the bowling and batting departments against premature fatigue on taxing overseas pitches.

Total Faith in Babar Azam's Leadership Return

Despite the structural hurdles, Sarfaraz expressed absolute confidence in newly reappointed red-ball captain Babar Azam. Following a turbulent transition phase that saw Shan Masood's stint at the helm come to an end, Babar has retaken the captaincy reins for the traditional format.

"Babar brings a massive reservoir of leadership experience to the table. Having navigated the extreme pressures of international captaincy before, he understands the unique mental and physical demands of overseas Test cricket. I am fully confident he will guide this unit effectively." - Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Red-Ball Cricket Remains Ultimate Test

Sarfaraz's candid reality check aligns with a recent address by Babar Azam on a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. The returning skipper asserted that strict individual discipline and peak physical conditioning would be non-negotiable parameters under his leadership.

Babar emphasized that while contemporary schedules are heavily dominated by high-revenue white-ball leagues, an international cricketer’s ultimate legacy and caliber are still fundamentally judged by their performances in grueling five-day Test matches.

With Pakistan desperate to climb out of a recent slump - which included a historic 2-0 Test series whitewash defeat against Bangladesh - the upcoming assignments across July, August, and September will act as a defining test for both Sarfaraz's coaching strategy and the squad's physical resolve.