Shock Decision! Sanju Samson Pulls Out Of T20 League At Last Moment

Sanju Samson's fortunes have fluctuated dramatically in recent weeks. After playing a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph and being named the Player of the Tournament, the wicketkeeper-batter endured a difficult run with the bat, managing disappointing scores in two T20Is against Ireland and one against England. He was subsequently dropped from the playing XI and was also overlooked for India's tour of Zimbabwe.

Now, the 31-year-old has made another surprising decision. According to reports, Sanju has opted out of the third edition of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2026 and will not be part of the player auction scheduled for July 11 in Thiruvananthapuram.

A total of 156 players are set to go under the hammer, but Sanju's name will not feature in the auction list. He was released by the Kochi Blue Tigers ahead of the new season, and many expected him to re-enter the auction after attracting the highest bid in the previous edition.

Sanju Informs KCA of His Decision

Sanju represented the Kochi Blue Tigers in the last KCL season before being released. However, instead of returning to the auction pool, he has reportedly informed the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) that he will not participate in this year's tournament.

His absence is a significant setback for the league. As Kerala's biggest cricketing star and a regular member of the Indian team, Sanju enjoys immense popularity among fans both in the state and abroad, making him one of the tournament's biggest attractions.

Last Season's Most Expensive Player

Sanju Samson was the highest-priced player in the previous KCL auction after the Kochi Blue Tigers secured his services for ₹26.80 lakh.

The third edition of the Kerala Cricket League is scheduled to be held from August 20 to September 5. During the same period, India will be touring Sri Lanka for a Test series, although Sanju is not part of the Test squad.

The exact reason behind Sanju's decision to skip the tournament has not yet been revealed, leaving fans wondering why the star wicketkeeper-batter chose to withdraw despite his immense popularity and previous success in the league.