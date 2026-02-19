Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sahibzada Farhan vs Abhishek Sharma: T20 World Cup 2026 Stats Comparison

Pakistan will begin their Super 8 campaign against New Zealand, while India are set to open their Super 8 schedule against South Africa on Sunday, February 22.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Sahibzada Farhan vs Abhishek Sharma stats comparison: The 2026 T20 World Cup has presented a stark contrast between two of the game's most promising openers. Sahibzada Farhan has surged to the top of the run-scoring charts. India's star opener Abhishek Sharma is enduring one of the most difficult slumps for a top-ranked batter in tournament history.

Both India and Pakistan have qualified for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage, which begins on 21 February 2026. Pakistan will face New Zealand in their opening Super 8 fixture. India take on South Africa in their first Super 8 match on Sunday (Feb 22).

Matches - Sahibzada Farhan (PAK): 4 | Abhishek Sharma (IND): 3

Total Runs - Sahibzada Farhan: 220 | Abhishek Sharma: 0

Batting Average - Sahibzada Farhan: 73.33 | Abhishek Sharma: 0.00

Highest Score - Sahibzada Farhan: 100* (vs Namibia) | Abhishek Sharma: 0 (Multiple)

Strike Rate - Sahibzada Farhan: 164.18 | Abhishek Sharma: 0.00

Ducks - Sahibzada Farhan: 1 | Abhishek Sharma: 3

ICC Ranking - Sahibzada Farhan: 5th | Abhishek Sharma: 1st

Group Stage Innings Breakdown

Sahibzada Farhan: 47 (31) vs Netherlands, 73 (41) vs USA, 0 (4) vs India, 100 (58)* vs Namibia

Abhishek Sharma: 0 (1) vs USA, 0 (4) vs Pakistan, 0 (3) vs Netherlands

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): Farhan is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament. His crowning moment came against Namibia, where he hammered an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls*, becoming only the second Pakistani ever to score a century in a Men's T20 World Cup. Despite a duck against India, his consistent scoring against USA (73) and Netherlands (47) was pivotal in securing Pakistan’s Super 8 qualification.

Abhishek Sharma (India): World's current number 1 ranked T20 batter, Abhishek Sharma, has yet to score a single run in the tournament. Sharma has recorded three consecutive ducks against USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. He is the first Indian player to ever record three successive ducks in a single T20 World Cup edition. Despite this "lean run," team management continues to back his high-risk, high-reward aggressive style. 

Also on ABP Live | India's Record-Breaking Streak: Key Stats From IND vs NED T20 World Cup Match

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current T20 World Cup 2026 status for India and Pakistan?

Both India and Pakistan have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Super 8 stage begins on February 21, 2026.

How does Sahibzada Farhan's performance compare to Abhishek Sharma's in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run-scorer with 220 runs and an average of 73.33, including a century. Abhishek Sharma has scored 0 runs with an average of 0.00, having recorded three ducks.

What are the upcoming Super 8 matches for India and Pakistan?

Pakistan will face New Zealand in their opening Super 8 fixture. India will play against South Africa in their first Super 8 match on Sunday, February 22.

What is Sahibzada Farhan's highest score in the tournament?

Sahibzada Farhan's highest score is an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls against Namibia, making him the second Pakistani to score a century in a Men's T20 World Cup.

Has Abhishek Sharma scored any runs in the T20 World Cup 2026?

No, Abhishek Sharma has not scored any runs in the tournament so far. He has recorded three consecutive ducks against USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma T20 World Cup Sahibzada Farhan T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan
