Sahibzada Farhan vs Abhishek Sharma: T20 World Cup 2026 Stats Comparison

Sahibzada Farhan vs Abhishek Sharma stats comparison: The 2026 T20 World Cup has presented a stark contrast between two of the game's most promising openers. Sahibzada Farhan has surged to the top of the run-scoring charts. India's star opener Abhishek Sharma is enduring one of the most difficult slumps for a top-ranked batter in tournament history.

Both India and Pakistan have qualified for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage, which begins on 21 February 2026. Pakistan will face New Zealand in their opening Super 8 fixture. India take on South Africa in their first Super 8 match on Sunday (Feb 22).

Matches - Sahibzada Farhan (PAK): 4 | Abhishek Sharma (IND): 3

Total Runs - Sahibzada Farhan: 220 | Abhishek Sharma: 0

Batting Average - Sahibzada Farhan: 73.33 | Abhishek Sharma: 0.00

Highest Score - Sahibzada Farhan: 100* (vs Namibia) | Abhishek Sharma: 0 (Multiple)

Strike Rate - Sahibzada Farhan: 164.18 | Abhishek Sharma: 0.00

Ducks - Sahibzada Farhan: 1 | Abhishek Sharma: 3

ICC Ranking - Sahibzada Farhan: 5th | Abhishek Sharma: 1st

Group Stage Innings Breakdown

Sahibzada Farhan: 47 (31) vs Netherlands, 73 (41) vs USA, 0 (4) vs India, 100 (58)* vs Namibia

Abhishek Sharma: 0 (1) vs USA, 0 (4) vs Pakistan, 0 (3) vs Netherlands

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): Farhan is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament. His crowning moment came against Namibia, where he hammered an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls*, becoming only the second Pakistani ever to score a century in a Men's T20 World Cup. Despite a duck against India, his consistent scoring against USA (73) and Netherlands (47) was pivotal in securing Pakistan’s Super 8 qualification.

Abhishek Sharma (India): World's current number 1 ranked T20 batter, Abhishek Sharma, has yet to score a single run in the tournament. Sharma has recorded three consecutive ducks against USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. He is the first Indian player to ever record three successive ducks in a single T20 World Cup edition. Despite this "lean run," team management continues to back his high-risk, high-reward aggressive style.

