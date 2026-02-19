Both India and Pakistan have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Super 8 stage begins on February 21, 2026.
Sahibzada Farhan vs Abhishek Sharma: T20 World Cup 2026 Stats Comparison
Pakistan will begin their Super 8 campaign against New Zealand, while India are set to open their Super 8 schedule against South Africa on Sunday, February 22.
Sahibzada Farhan vs Abhishek Sharma stats comparison: The 2026 T20 World Cup has presented a stark contrast between two of the game's most promising openers. Sahibzada Farhan has surged to the top of the run-scoring charts. India's star opener Abhishek Sharma is enduring one of the most difficult slumps for a top-ranked batter in tournament history.
Matches - Sahibzada Farhan (PAK): 4 | Abhishek Sharma (IND): 3
Total Runs - Sahibzada Farhan: 220 | Abhishek Sharma: 0
Batting Average - Sahibzada Farhan: 73.33 | Abhishek Sharma: 0.00
Highest Score - Sahibzada Farhan: 100* (vs Namibia) | Abhishek Sharma: 0 (Multiple)
Strike Rate - Sahibzada Farhan: 164.18 | Abhishek Sharma: 0.00
Ducks - Sahibzada Farhan: 1 | Abhishek Sharma: 3
ICC Ranking - Sahibzada Farhan: 5th | Abhishek Sharma: 1st
Group Stage Innings Breakdown
Sahibzada Farhan: 47 (31) vs Netherlands, 73 (41) vs USA, 0 (4) vs India, 100 (58)* vs Namibia
Abhishek Sharma: 0 (1) vs USA, 0 (4) vs Pakistan, 0 (3) vs Netherlands
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): Farhan is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament. His crowning moment came against Namibia, where he hammered an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls*, becoming only the second Pakistani ever to score a century in a Men's T20 World Cup. Despite a duck against India, his consistent scoring against USA (73) and Netherlands (47) was pivotal in securing Pakistan’s Super 8 qualification.
Abhishek Sharma (India): World's current number 1 ranked T20 batter, Abhishek Sharma, has yet to score a single run in the tournament. Sharma has recorded three consecutive ducks against USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. He is the first Indian player to ever record three successive ducks in a single T20 World Cup edition. Despite this "lean run," team management continues to back his high-risk, high-reward aggressive style.
