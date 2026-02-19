India's Record-Breaking Streak: Key Stats From IND vs NED T20 World Cup Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Top stats, records from India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match: India has officially become the first team to secure 12 consecutive wins in Men's T20 World Cup history. This record-breaking run, spanning 2024 and 2026 editions, moves them well clear of the previous best.

Most Consecutive Wins (Men’s T20 WC):

12 - India (2024-2026)*

8 - South Africa (2024)

8 - Australia (2022-2024)

7 - England (2010-2012)

7 - India (2012-2014)

Bowling & Fielding Nuances

Suryakumar Yadav has shown a high degree of tactical flexibility, utilizing 7 different bowlers in the matches against both Pakistan (Colombo) and the Netherlands (Ahmedabad).

With this, India has now used 12 different bowlers throughout T20 World Cup 2026 edition, the most they have ever utilized in a single T20 World Cup, surpassing the 11 used in the 2009 campaign.

Most Dropped Catches

Fielding Concerns: Despite their winning form, India has been uncharacteristically sloppy in the field, dropping 9 catches so far. They currently sit second on the list of most dropped catches in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament so far, trailing only Ireland (10).

Netherlands' Spirited Resistance

Netherlands' total of 176/7 against India stands out for its consistency across the lineup rather than individual brilliance.

Team Effort: This is the highest T20I score ever recorded by a team without a single player reaching a half-century, eclipsing their own record of 174/4 against Nepal in 2018.

Dutch High: It also represents the second-highest total by Netherlands in T20 World Cup history, second only to their legendary 193/4 chase against Ireland in 2014.

India vs Netherlands match summary

India sealed a 17-run win over Netherlands in their final Group A fixture of T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad, powered by a blistering knock from Shivam Dube and a decisive spell from Varun Chakravarthy.

After choosing to bat, India suffered early setbacks as both openers fell inside the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma recording his third straight duck. Dube then turned the momentum with a rapid 66 off 31 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav (34), Hardik Pandya (30), and Tilak Varma (28) chipped in to lift India to 193/6.

The Netherlands responded with 176/7 in their 20 overs. Chakravarthy claimed three wickets, striking twice in successive deliveries, while Dube grabbed two and Jasprit Bumrah delivered a disciplined spell.

The result ensured India finished the group stage unbeaten, carrying a perfect record into the Super 8s.