Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia's Record-Breaking Streak: Key Stats From IND vs NED T20 World Cup Match

India's Record-Breaking Streak: Key Stats From IND vs NED T20 World Cup Match

India's 17-run win against Netherlands wrapped up the group stage without a single defeat and advanced to Super 8s with a flawless record.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Top stats, records from India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match: India has officially become the first team to secure 12 consecutive wins in Men's T20 World Cup history. This record-breaking run, spanning 2024 and 2026 editions, moves them well clear of the previous best.

Most Consecutive Wins (Men’s T20 WC):

12 - India (2024-2026)*

8 - South Africa (2024)

8 - Australia (2022-2024)

7 - England (2010-2012)

7 - India (2012-2014)

Bowling & Fielding Nuances

Suryakumar Yadav has shown a high degree of tactical flexibility, utilizing 7 different bowlers in the matches against both Pakistan (Colombo) and the Netherlands (Ahmedabad).

With this, India has now used 12 different bowlers throughout T20 World Cup 2026 edition, the most they have ever utilized in a single T20 World Cup, surpassing the 11 used in the 2009 campaign.

Most Dropped Catches

Fielding Concerns: Despite their winning form, India has been uncharacteristically sloppy in the field, dropping 9 catches so far. They currently sit second on the list of most dropped catches in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament so far, trailing only Ireland (10).

Netherlands' Spirited Resistance

Netherlands' total of 176/7 against India stands out for its consistency across the lineup rather than individual brilliance.

Team Effort: This is the highest T20I score ever recorded by a team without a single player reaching a half-century, eclipsing their own record of 174/4 against Nepal in 2018.

Dutch High: It also represents the second-highest total by Netherlands in T20 World Cup history, second only to their legendary 193/4 chase against Ireland in 2014.

India vs Netherlands match summary

India sealed a 17-run win over Netherlands in their final Group A fixture of T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad, powered by a blistering knock from Shivam Dube and a decisive spell from Varun Chakravarthy.

After choosing to bat, India suffered early setbacks as both openers fell inside the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma recording his third straight duck. Dube then turned the momentum with a rapid 66 off 31 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav (34), Hardik Pandya (30), and Tilak Varma (28) chipped in to lift India to 193/6.

The Netherlands responded with 176/7 in their 20 overs. Chakravarthy claimed three wickets, striking twice in successive deliveries, while Dube grabbed two and Jasprit Bumrah delivered a disciplined spell.

The result ensured India finished the group stage unbeaten, carrying a perfect record into the Super 8s.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did India set in the T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands?

India became the first team to achieve 12 consecutive wins in the Men's T20 World Cup history. This remarkable streak spans across the 2024 and 2026 editions.

How many different bowlers has India utilized in T20 World Cup 2026 so far?

India has used 12 different bowlers in the T20 World Cup 2026 edition. This is the most they have ever utilized in a single T20 World Cup campaign.

What was the Netherlands' highest T20I score without a player reaching a half-century?

The Netherlands scored 176/7 against India, setting a new record for the highest T20I total without an individual half-century. This surpassed their previous record of 174/4.

Who were the key performers for India in their win against the Netherlands?

Shivam Dube played a crucial role with a rapid 66 off 31 balls, while Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma also contributed with the bat.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shivam Dube T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 India Vs Netherlands Highlights
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India's Record-Breaking Streak: Key Stats From IND vs NED T20 World Cup Match
India's Record-Breaking Streak: Key Stats From IND vs NED T20 World Cup Match
Cricket
IND vs NED Highlights, T20 WC: India Close Out Group Stage With Solid 17-Run Victory
IND vs NED Highlights, T20 WC: India Close Out Group Stage With Solid 17-Run Victory
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Announced: Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues And Timings
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Announced: Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues And Timings
Cricket
Abhishek Sharma Records Most Consecutive Ducks - Complete List Of His 2026 Ducks
Abhishek Sharma Records Most Consecutive Ducks - Complete List Of His 2026 Ducks
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget