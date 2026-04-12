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HomeSportsCricketSachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun’s Wedding Was Asha Bhosle’s Last Public Outing

Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun’s Wedding Was Asha Bhosle’s Last Public Outing

Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding with Saaniya Chandhok back in March this year now also marks Asha Bhosle’s final public appearance before her passing.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asha Bhosle attended Arjun Tendulkar's wedding in Mumbai.
  • This event marked the legendary singer's last public appearance.
  • Bhosle passed away at 92 after hospital admission.

Asha Bhosle Last Public Appearance: Today, April 12, 2026, India mourns the loss of an extraordinary musical figure, as Asha Bhosle passes away at the age of 92. Celebrated for her unmatched range and enduring presence in Indian playback music scene, her legendary career spanned decades and left a lasting impression across generations. Following the news of her demise, many have been reflecting on her final days in the public eye, with particular curiosity surrounding her last public appearance.

Final Appearance In Mumbai

In what would turn out to be her final outing, Asha Bhosle attended the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The ceremony took place on March 5, 2026, at The St. Regis Mumbai and drew several high-profile guests.

The veteran singer was present to bless Arjun and his wife, Saaniya Chandhok. Visuals from the celebration quickly circulated online, offering fans a touching final glimpse of the iconic artiste at a public event. Her presence at the star-studded gathering now holds deeper emotional significance.

Health Struggles & Passing

Before her passing, Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from cardiac and respiratory complications.

On Sunday morning, her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news of her death, marking the end of an era in Indian music. Her passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and public figures alike.

Legacy That Transcends Generations

Asha Bhosle’s contribution to Indian music remains unparalleled. Even as the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, she built a distinct identity through her versatility and willingness to experiment across genres.

Her voice became synonymous with timeless melodies, and her influence continues to inspire musicians and listeners around the world. Though she is no longer with us, her musical legacy will endure for years to come.

Also Check: From Yuvraj Singh To Gautam Gambhir: Cricket World Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and at what age did Asha Bhosle pass away?

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92.

What was Asha Bhosle's last public appearance?

Her last public appearance was at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar on March 5, 2026, at The St. Regis Mumbai.

What were the circumstances surrounding Asha Bhosle's passing?

She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to cardiac and respiratory complications before her passing was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle.

What is Asha Bhosle's lasting legacy in Indian music?

Asha Bhosle is celebrated for her unmatched range, versatility across genres, and her ability to experiment, leaving a legacy that transcends generations.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Death
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