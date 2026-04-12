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HomeSportsCricketFrom Yuvraj Singh To Gautam Gambhir: Cricket World Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

From Yuvraj Singh To Gautam Gambhir: Cricket World Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Cricketers pay tribute to Asha Bhosle after her death at 92, as Yuvraj, Gambhir, Kumble and more remember her timeless voice and lasting legacy in Indian music.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at 92.
  • Cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Gambhir mourned her passing.
  • Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh praised her musical legacy.

Cricketers Reacts To Asha Bhosle's Death: Veteran singer, Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92, following cardiac earlier today, April 12, 2026. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11, where she was receiving treatment. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news, while doctors stated that the cause of death was multi-organ failure. Her demise has sparked an outpouring of grief across the country, with tributes pouring in from the film industry and public figures, as well as the cricket fraternity.

Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Yuvraj Singh, a pivotal figure in India's T20 World Cup 2007 and ODI World Cup 2011 triumphs stated that there was always an Asha Bhosle song that would perfectly fit the mood. 

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian team, also expressed grief and said that her talent will always remain his memories.

 Former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble described her as a voice that will never fade away, while Harbhajan Singh stated that her voice had touched generations deeply.

Even veteran cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle put forward his thoughts, stating this was the end of an era.

Legacy That Shaped Indian Music

Born in Sangli, Maharashtra, Bhosle carved out an extraordinary legacy in Indian music, with a career spanning several decades.

She was celebrated for her versatility and timeless songs, earning major honours including National Film Awards for Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuch Samaan, as well as the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema and music.

Her legacy will continue to resonate through her timeless melodies, ensuring that her voice lives on for generations to come.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of Asha Bhosle's death?

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for treatment prior to her demise.

When did Asha Bhosle pass away?

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026. She was 92 years old at the time of her death.

Which cricketers paid tribute to Asha Bhosle?

Cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Anil Kumble, and Harbhajan Singh, along with commentator Harsha Bhogle, expressed their grief and paid tribute to Asha Bhosle.

What were some of Asha Bhosle's major honors?

Asha Bhosle received National Film Awards for 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' and 'Mera Kuch Samaan'. She was also honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contributions to Indian cinema and music.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Gautam Gambhir Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Death
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