From Yuvraj Singh To Gautam Gambhir: Cricket World Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at 92.

Cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Gambhir mourned her passing.

Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh praised her musical legacy.

Cricketers Reacts To Asha Bhosle's Death: Veteran singer, Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92, following cardiac earlier today, April 12, 2026. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11, where she was receiving treatment. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news, while doctors stated that the cause of death was multi-organ failure. Her demise has sparked an outpouring of grief across the country, with tributes pouring in from the film industry and public figures, as well as the cricket fraternity.

Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Yuvraj Singh, a pivotal figure in India's T20 World Cup 2007 and ODI World Cup 2011 triumphs stated that there was always an Asha Bhosle song that would perfectly fit the mood.

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian team, also expressed grief and said that her talent will always remain his memories.

Grew up listening to Asha ji… didn’t matter the mood, there was always a song of hers that fit it perfectly. So many memories, so many emotions tied to that voice. It feels like a part of our growing up has gone silent today.



Rest in peace Asha ji 🙏 My deepest condolences.… pic.twitter.com/tHFJeHrotF — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 12, 2026

Saddened by the demise of legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. Her elegance and incomparable talent will always remain in our memories! pic.twitter.com/5jK25lRkIE — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 12, 2026

Former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble described her as a voice that will never fade away, while Harbhajan Singh stated that her voice had touched generations deeply.

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Asha Bhosale Ji



A voice that will never fade and a legacy that will always be remembered for her contribution to Indian music. Thoughts & prayers with her loved ones 🙏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 12, 2026

Hearing such news about Asha Bhosle ji reminds us how deeply her voice has touched generations. A true legend whose music transcends time and emotion. Her legacy will forever live in our hearts. Thank you for the inspiration. #AshaBhosle #Legend #RIPASHATAYI pic.twitter.com/1r4OdrBCNx — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2026

Even veteran cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle put forward his thoughts, stating this was the end of an era.

First Lata Mangeshkar. Now Asha Bhosle. Different styles, both touched by greatness. So many great songs, for me Umrao Jaan was the cherry on the top. The last survivor of the great era of Rafi, Kishore, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Talat, Geeta Dutt, Lata and Asha is gone and while we use… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2026

Legacy That Shaped Indian Music

Born in Sangli, Maharashtra, Bhosle carved out an extraordinary legacy in Indian music, with a career spanning several decades.

She was celebrated for her versatility and timeless songs, earning major honours including National Film Awards for Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuch Samaan, as well as the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema and music.

Her legacy will continue to resonate through her timeless melodies, ensuring that her voice lives on for generations to come.