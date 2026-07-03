Sachin Tendulkar Returns To Field In Team India Jersey - See Pics

Sachin Tendulkar gave cricket fans a nostalgic moment after stepping onto the field wearing India's iconic blue No. 10 jersey. The batting legend shared a series of photographs on social media, including one from the back that prominently showcased the famous jersey number synonymous with his illustrious career.

The images quickly went viral, with fans reminiscing about Tendulkar's playing days in the Indian team. Although the Master Blaster clarified in the caption that the post was part of a brand partnership, the sight of him in India's colours was enough to stir emotions among cricket lovers.

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BCCI retired iconic No. 10 jersey

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) retired Tendulkar's No. 10 jersey as a mark of respect for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cricket. As a result, no Indian cricketer wears the iconic number in international matches. Earlier, the Mumbai Indians franchise had also retired his jersey following the conclusion of his IPL career in 2013.

Tendulkar continues to connect with fans

Since retiring from international cricket, Tendulkar has remained highly active on social media. He regularly shares moments from his personal life, cricket-related activities, and special collaborations, keeping fans engaged long after his retirement.

A career that redefined cricket

Widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, Tendulkar represented India in all three international formats. He played a record 200 Test matches, 463 One-Day Internationals, and one T20 International.

In Test cricket, he amassed 15,921 runs in 329 innings at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries, with an unbeaten 248 as his highest score.

In ODIs, he scored 18,426 runs in 452 innings at an average of 44.83, registering 49 centuries and 96 fifties. His unbeaten 200 remains one of the landmark innings in ODI history, making him the first men's cricketer to score a double century in the format.

Although he played just one T20 International, scoring 10 runs, Tendulkar's legacy is defined by his remarkable consistency and longevity. He remains the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries—a milestone that continues to stand unmatched.