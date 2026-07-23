SA20 2027 Schedule Announced: Season 5 Set To Begin On January 17

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SA20 Season 5 runs Jan 17-Feb 21, 2027.

Gqeberha hosts Jan 17 opener, Sunrisers vs. Capitals.

Month-long league phase features four Saturday double-headers.

Paarl, Johannesburg host playoffs; Cape Town hosts final.

SA20 2027: Organisers of South Africa’s premier T20 league, the Betway SA20, have officially announced the complete fixtures, dates, and venues for its fifth season, scheduled to take place in early 2027. The tournament will run from January 17 to February 21, featuring six franchises competing in a month-long battle across the country's iconic international venues. Adjusted to avoid a direct clash with England’s domestic commitments and bilateral ODI series, this year’s timeline ensures that top international superstars will be available throughout the competition.

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Season Kickoff In Gqeberha

The fifth edition of the league will begin on Sunday, January 17, 2027, at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Fittingly, the opener will feature a high-voltage rematch between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals a repetition of last season's dramatic final.

League Commissioner Graeme Smith expressed enthusiasm for the opening fixture, noting that kicking off with a rivalry renewed from a historic final is the perfect way to build immediate momentum.

Action-Packed League Phase

The league stage spans a full month with home-and-away encounters across six premier South African venues, including Johannesburg, Centurion, Durban, Paarl, Cape Town, and Gqeberha.

To maximize fan engagement and weekend viewership, the organisers have incorporated four Saturday double-headers on January 23, January 30, February 6, and February 13.

Historic Playoff Venues And Grand Final

The tournament will transition into the knockout phase starting February 16, with Boland Park in Paarl hosting Qualifier 1marking the venue's debut for an SA20 playoff match.

The action then moves to The Wanderers in Johannesburg, which will host both the Eliminator on February 17 and Qualifier 2 on February 19.

The championship decider will return to Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 21, 2027. This marks the second consecutive season and the third time overall that Newlands hosts the grand finale.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the decision, highlighting that hosting the showpiece event in the same year South Africa co-hosts the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup reinforces the city’s status as a world-class sporting hub.