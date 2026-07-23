Argentina World Cup Ban Petition Hits 23M Signatures, Nears Guinness Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA ignored demand; fan protest became historic.

An unprecedented digital campaign demanding the permanent exclusion of Argentina from future FIFA World Cups nearly shattered the all-time Guinness World Record for the most-signed petition in human history. The initiative, born out of mounting anger over refereeing controversies and volatile on-field conduct, accumulated an astonishing amount of international support during and immediately following the tournament.

ALSO READ: 'Kafila Luta Kyu': CJP Hits Back At Shikhar Dhawan's Post Supporting Government

Allegations Of Favoritism And Rising Discontent

The campaign gathered momentum as fans and neutral spectators voiced growing frustration over perceived refereeing bias toward the Lionel Messi-led squad.

Titled "Argentina Out," the viral petition directly challenged FIFA's officiating integrity, asserting that the tournament's fairness was severely compromised. The text accompanying the campaign questioned why other national teams should participate if favorable decisions seemed predetermined, urging the governing body to remove Argentina to give every participating nation an equal footing.

Post-Match Chaos In Final

The backlash reached boiling point following a heated final match against Spain, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Argentina. On-field tensions spilled over into severe physical altercations after the referee's final whistle. Key controversies included:

Enzo Fernández Red Card: Sent off for a challenge on Pau Cubarsí during regulation time, altering the match dynamic.

Post-Match Altercations: Midfielder Leandro Paredes was involved in confrontations with Spanish players Eric García and Gavi.

Sideline Incidents: Physical altercations involving coaching staff members further tarnished the team's public standing.

Unprecedented Record-Breaking Numbers

The "Argentina Out" campaign blew past its initial goal of 5 million signatures to amass a staggering 23,316,108 verified digital signatures from supporters spanning roughly 170 countries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official)

This massive global turnout established the movement as the second most-signed online petition in modern history, coming remarkably close to dethroning the all-time Guinness World Record holder the 1997 Jubilee 2000 debt-relief campaign, which gathered 24,319,181 signatures. Organizers and data analysts noted that had the petition remained active for just a few days longer after the final, it would have easily surpassed Jubilee 2000 to become the single most-signed petition ever recorded.

Following Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, organizers closed the petition with a message acknowledging the outcome: "FIFA ignored us, but Spain kept its promise... thank you, Spain." While digital petitions lack administrative power over FIFA's disciplinary procedures, the sheer volume of participation stands as one of the largest collective fan protests ever recorded in modern sports history.