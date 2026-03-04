SA vs NZ Semifinal: Match Start Time, Toss Time & Live Streaming Details In India

South Africa vs New Zealand Semifinal Match Start Time, Toss Time, Live Streaming: The first semi-final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set for tonight, Wednesday, March 4, at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Unbeaten South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will look to maintain their flawless streak as they face Mitchell Santner’s resilient New Zealand side for a spot in T20 World Cup final.

SA vs NZ Match Schedule & Timing

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

How to Watch: Live Streaming & Telecast in India

Indian fans have multiple options to catch South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal action live:

Live Streaming: SA vs NZ semifinal match will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar app and website.

TV Telecast: You can watch the live broadcast of SA vs NZ semifinal match on Star Sports Network, specifically on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD (English), as well as Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Alternative Broadcast: For those on the move, real-time score updates and radio commentary will be available via DD Sports and the AIR News portal.

The Story So Far

South Africa: They enter T20 World Cup semi-finals as the only undefeated team in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, having dominated their Super 8 group with wins over India, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

New Zealand: The "Black Caps" secured their spot by edging out Pakistan on Net Run Rate (NRR) after a strong win against Sri Lanka.

Head-to-Head: Historically, South Africa has a 5-0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cups, including a win earlier in this edition's group stage. Overall in T20 International cricket, South Africa holds a 12-7 lead over New Zealand in 19 T20I meetings. In T20 World Cups, the Proteas maintain a perfect 5-0 record against the Black Caps, including a 7-wicket win earlier in the 2026 edition. South Africa remains the only unbeaten team heading into today's semi-final.