SA vs NZ Semifinal: Match Start Time, Toss Time & Live Streaming Details In India

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSouth Africa vs New Zealand Semifinal: Match Start Time, Toss Time & Live Streaming Details In India

South Africa vs New Zealand Semifinal: Match Start Time, Toss Time & Live Streaming Details In India

SA vs NZ Semifinal: Indian fans have multiple options to catch South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal action live.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 05:16 PM (IST)

South Africa vs New Zealand Semifinal Match Start Time, Toss Time, Live Streaming: The first semi-final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set for tonight, Wednesday, March 4, at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Unbeaten South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will look to maintain their flawless streak as they face Mitchell Santner’s resilient New Zealand side for a spot in T20 World Cup final.

SA vs NZ Match Schedule & Timing

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

How to Watch: Live Streaming & Telecast in India

Indian fans have multiple options to catch South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal action live:

Live Streaming: SA vs NZ semifinal match will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar app and website.

TV Telecast: You can watch the live broadcast of SA vs NZ semifinal match on Star Sports Network, specifically on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD (English), as well as Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Alternative Broadcast: For those on the move, real-time score updates and radio commentary will be available via DD Sports and the AIR News portal.

The Story So Far

South Africa: They enter T20 World Cup semi-finals as the only undefeated team in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, having dominated their Super 8 group with wins over India, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

New Zealand: The "Black Caps" secured their spot by edging out Pakistan on Net Run Rate (NRR) after a strong win against Sri Lanka.

Head-to-Head: Historically, South Africa has a 5-0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cups, including a win earlier in this edition's group stage. Overall in T20 International cricket, South Africa holds a 12-7 lead over New Zealand in 19 T20I meetings. In T20 World Cups, the Proteas maintain a perfect 5-0 record against the Black Caps, including a 7-wicket win earlier in the 2026 edition. South Africa remains the only unbeaten team heading into today's semi-final.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match?

The semifinal match is on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The toss is at 6:30 PM IST and the match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

How can I watch the SA vs NZ semifinal match live in India?

You can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website. The TV telecast will be on Star Sports Network channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

What is South Africa's record coming into the semifinal?

South Africa enters the semifinal as the only undefeated team in the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament so far.

What is the head-to-head record between South Africa and New Zealand in T20 World Cups?

South Africa has a dominant 5-0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cups, including a win in the current edition's group stage.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
SA Vs NZ Semifinal SA Vs NZ Match Start Time SA Vs NZ Semifinal Toss Time SA Vs NZ Semifinal Live Streaming
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
South Africa vs New Zealand Semifinal: Match Start Time, Toss Time & Live Streaming Details In India
SA vs NZ Semifinal: Match Start Time, Toss Time & Live Streaming Details In India
Cricket
Latest T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Reigns No.1, Kishan And Bumrah Move Up The Order
Latest T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Reigns No.1, Kishan And Bumrah Move Up The Order
Cricket
Mohammad Amir Slams PCB Over Player Fines After Pakistan's T20 World Cup Exit
Mohammad Amir Slams PCB Over Player Fines After Pakistan's T20 World Cup Exit
Cricket
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Appear In Extended 5-Match ODI Series In New Zealand: Report
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Appear In Extended 5-Match ODI Series In New Zealand: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget