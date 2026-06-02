India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: Complete Schedule, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Info

IND vs AFG T20I Series 2026 Complete Schedule, Match Timings: Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has reportedly expressed interest in hosting India for a three-match T20I series later this year, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) considering the proposal.

According to reports, the series is likely to be staged in India, with Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium emerging as the frontrunner venue if the plan is finalised. However, an official confirmation from the boards is still awaited.

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As per the current schedule, Afghanistan are expected to tour India first for a one-off Test followed by a three-match ODI series beginning June 6. The multi-format tour will be played across several venues in the country.

Following the completion of that assignment, the ACB has reportedly approached BCCI with a proposal for a reciprocal T20I series. The suggested plan includes three matches in September, with tentative dates on September 13, 16, and 19.

BCCI is reportedly stepping in to facilitate discussions between the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) regarding a proposed return tour.

According to reports from TOI, ACB had reached out to BCCI with a request for a reciprocal series. Given the strong working relationship between the boards and BCCI’s recent involvement in assisting other cricket administrations, the Indian board is said to be supportive of the proposal.

IND vs AFG Confirmed Schedule

Standalone Test Match

Date: Saturday, June 06 - Wednesday, June 10

Venue: Maharaja Singh PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh)

Start Time: 09:30 AM IST

1st ODI International

Date: Saturday, June 13

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Start Time: 01:30 PM IST

2nd ODI International

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Venue: Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Start Time: 01:30 PM IST

3rd ODI International

Date: Saturday, June 20

Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Start Time: 01:30 PM IST