Yes, Afghanistan Cricket Board has proposed a three-match T20I series against India later this year, which BCCI is considering.
India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: Complete Schedule, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Info
India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: Afghanistan are expected to tour India first for a one-off Test followed by a three-match ODI series beginning June 6.
IND vs AFG T20I Series 2026 Complete Schedule, Match Timings: Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has reportedly expressed interest in hosting India for a three-match T20I series later this year, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) considering the proposal.
According to reports, the series is likely to be staged in India, with Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium emerging as the frontrunner venue if the plan is finalised. However, an official confirmation from the boards is still awaited.
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As per the current schedule, Afghanistan are expected to tour India first for a one-off Test followed by a three-match ODI series beginning June 6. The multi-format tour will be played across several venues in the country.
Following the completion of that assignment, the ACB has reportedly approached BCCI with a proposal for a reciprocal T20I series. The suggested plan includes three matches in September, with tentative dates on September 13, 16, and 19.
BCCI is reportedly stepping in to facilitate discussions between the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) regarding a proposed return tour.
According to reports from TOI, ACB had reached out to BCCI with a request for a reciprocal series. Given the strong working relationship between the boards and BCCI’s recent involvement in assisting other cricket administrations, the Indian board is said to be supportive of the proposal.
IND vs AFG Confirmed Schedule
Standalone Test Match
Date: Saturday, June 06 - Wednesday, June 10
Venue: Maharaja Singh PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh)
Start Time: 09:30 AM IST
1st ODI International
Date: Saturday, June 13
Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
Start Time: 01:30 PM IST
2nd ODI International
Date: Wednesday, June 17
Venue: Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Start Time: 01:30 PM IST
3rd ODI International
Date: Saturday, June 20
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Start Time: 01:30 PM IST
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is there a T20I series planned between India and Afghanistan?
When is the proposed India vs Afghanistan T20I series likely to take place?
The series is tentatively scheduled for September 2024, with proposed dates on September 13, 16, and 19.
Where will the India vs Afghanistan T20I series be played?
The series is likely to be staged in India, with Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium reportedly being the frontrunner venue.
What other series are scheduled between India and Afghanistan?
Afghanistan is expected to tour India for a one-off Test followed by a three-match ODI series in June 2024.