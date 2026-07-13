Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Unreal ODI Stats In England Will Leave Fans Stunned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces England in critical three-match ODI series.

Rohit Sharma boasts phenomenal ODI record, 1428 runs in England.

Virat Kohli also recorded 1349 runs, consistently performing well there.

IND VS ENG: The high-voltage cricket action moves from the shortest format to One Day Internationals as the Indian team prepares to lock horns with England in a critical 3-match ODI series starting July 14, 2026. Following a difficult T20 campaign on the UK tour, senior stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will lead the charge to restore the visitors' pride. Renowned for their masterclass in white-ball cricket, the focus will intensely fall on the duo's capabilities to weather the demanding English conditions.

Fortunately for Indian fans, history shows that when it comes to playing ODIs in England, both senior batting maestros boast records that are nothing short of phenomenal.

Rohit Sharma’s Extraordinary English Dominance

Rohit Sharma's record on English soil is arguably the finest by any visiting modern-day batsman. In his 27 ODI appearances in England, the Indian opener has amassed a staggering 1,428 runs.

Even more spectacular is his batting average of 64.91 a number that highlights his immense consistency against the moving ball.

He holds the unique distinction of scoring the most ODI runs by any overseas batsman in England. Rohit's ability to tackle both swing and bounce has yielded 7 centuries and 7 half-centuries in the UK, making him the ultimate threat to the English bowling attack.

Virat Kohli’s Consistency and Chasing Masterclass

Right behind Rohit Sharma on the list of top overseas performers in England is Virat Kohli. The modern-day maestro has scored 1,349 runs across 33 ODI matches on English soil, carrying an elite average of 51.88.

Kohli occupies the second position for the most runs scored by a visiting batsman in England.

While his conversion rate in the region has left room for discussion having registered only 1 century compared to 12 half-centuries his ability to anchor innings and orchestrate tricky run-chases makes him an invaluable asset for Team India.

Crucial Tour Context and India vs England Schedule

The responsibility of protecting India's prestige falls heavily on the shoulders of these two legends alongside premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. :

1st ODI: July 14, 2026 – Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham

2nd ODI: July 16, 2026 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI: July 19, 2026 – Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Fans have high expectations for a fierce turnaround as the series progresses through three iconic venues.