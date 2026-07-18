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English NewsSportsCricketWhy Did ICC Ban Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz? Here's What Happened

Why Did ICC Ban Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz? Here's What Happened

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz has been hit with an ICC ban over an anti-doping breach. Here's what happened, why he was punished, and what comes next.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 06:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz received three-month ICC anti-doping suspension.
  • He admitted violation; substance not performance-enhancing, accepted treatment.
  • All performances from February 2026 until May 2026 disqualified.

Mohammad Nawaz ICC Ban: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after breaching the governing body's anti-doping regulations. The experienced cricketer received a three-month suspension, although the punishment has effectively already been served after the ban was backdated to May 1, 2026, when he voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension. The development means Nawaz is now eligible to return, subject to completing the conditions laid down by the ICC.

Why Did The ICC Ban Mohammad Nawaz?

According to the ICC, Nawaz admitted to violating the ICC Anti-Doping Code. However, the governing body clarified that the prohibited substance was not used to enhance his on-field performances.

"Nawaz admitted the offence and demonstrated that the substance had been used out-of-competition and in a manner unrelated to sport performance."

Read More: Indian Cricket Star's Sister Makes Emotional Appeal For Sonam Wangchuk

"The 32-year-old tested positive for a Substance of Abuse (Carboxy-THC) under the ICC Anti-Doping Code following a doping test carried out after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 7 February." the ICC statement added.

As part of the disciplinary process, Nawaz also agreed to participate in a substance abuse treatment programme.

Due of his cooperation and acceptance of responsibility, the ICC confirmed that his suspension would ultimately be reduced to one month once the programme is successfully completed.

Records Disqualified Following Suspension

Although Nawaz is set to return after fulfilling the treatment requirement, the sanction carries significant consequences.

In line with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, all of his performances from Pakistan's match against the Netherlands on February 7, 2026 during the T20 World Cup, until the beginning of his provisional suspension on May 1 have been officially disqualified.

The ICC's decision highlights the strict application of its anti-doping regulations regardless of whether a prohibited substance was linked to performance enhancement.

While Nawaz avoided a lengthier suspension by admitting the violation and cooperating fully with investigators, the ruling still results in the loss of several official match records during the affected period.

The Pakistan all-rounder can now resume his international career once the mandatory treatment programme has been completed under ICC guidelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Mohammad Nawaz sanctioned by the ICC?

Mohammad Nawaz was sanctioned for breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-doping regulations. He admitted to violating the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

What was the duration of Mohammad Nawaz's suspension?

He initially received a three-month suspension, backdated to May 1, 2026. This will be reduced to one month upon successful completion of a substance abuse treatment programme.

Were Mohammad Nawaz's past match records affected by the ban?

Yes, all his performances from February 7, 2026, until May 1, 2026, have been officially disqualified. This includes his records from the T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands.

Is Mohammad Nawaz allowed to return to playing cricket?

Yes, he is now eligible to return to cricket. This is subject to him completing the mandatory substance abuse treatment programme under ICC guidelines.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 06:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Nawaz ICC Ban Pakistan Cricket ICC
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