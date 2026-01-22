Ranji Trophy Live Streaming: 3 Matches BCCI Will Broadcast On January 22

The 91st edition of Ranji Trophy has returned for its second phase, following a two-month hiatus to accommodate Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophies. Round 6 kicked off on January 22, 2026, marking the final push for teams aiming to secure a spot in the quarter-finals starting next month.

Limited Live Coverage

Despite a packed schedule featuring 19 simultaneous fixtures across the country, fans have expressed frustration over lack of comprehensive broadcasting.

BCCI is streaming only three marquee matches this round, leaving supporters of powerhouse teams like Mumbai, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu to rely on score updates rather than live visuals.

Matches Available for Live Stream (Jan 22-25):

Uttar Pradesh vs Jharkhand (Ekana Stadium, Lucknow)

Gujarat vs Railways (GSP Stadium, Nadiad)

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir (CAP Siechem Ground)

Where to Watch: Fans can tune into JioHotstar app and website for digital streaming, while television viewers can catch the action on the Star Sports Network.

Round 6: Key Storylines

Most matches aren't on camera, but this round features a high-profile "international" feel as several stars have joined their state sides immediately after the India-New Zealand ODI series:

Gill vs. Jadeja: In the biggest clash of the round, Indian captain Shubman Gill is leading Punjab against Ravindra Jadeja’s Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Siraj Returns: Mohammed Siraj is captaining Hyderabad in a daunting Group D fixture against a Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai.

Bengal’s Pace Attack: Bengal has bolstered its squad with Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep for their home game against Services.

KL Rahul in Action: Rahul has returned to boost Karnataka’s lineup as they face Madhya Pradesh.

With the knockouts scheduled to begin on February 6, every point in this penultimum round is critical for qualification.

