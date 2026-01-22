Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh

3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh

Over ten people were injured and hospitalised, while police and fire services responded to the scene.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 08:23 AM (IST)

At least three people were killed in a devastating road accident after a private bus lost control due to a tyre burst and collided head-on with a container lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district early on Thursday.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight near Sirivellametta in Sirivella mandal, sending shockwaves through the area and leaving passengers scrambling for their lives amid flames and chaos. 

Tyre Burst Sends Bus Across Divider

According to initial information, the bus was carrying 36 passengers from Nellore to Hyderabad when a tyre burst while it was speeding along the highway. The sudden blowout caused the driver to lose control, forcing the vehicle to veer across the road divider and into the path of an oncoming container lorry, reported News18. 

The impact was so severe that both vehicles caught fire almost immediately after the collision, turning the stretch of road into a scene of destruction within moments.

Brave Rescue as Vehicles Go Up in Flames

The bus driver, the lorry driver and the lorry cleaner were killed on the spot. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition in the blaze, sources said.

In a timely act of courage, a DCM driver passing through the area stopped at the accident site and smashed open the windows of the burning bus, allowing several passengers to escape. More than 10 passengers sustained injuries after jumping from the bus to save themselves from the spreading flames.

Police rushed to the scene soon after receiving information about the crash. Fire services were pressed into action to douse the flames, while injured passengers were rescued and shifted to the Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment. Officials said their condition is stable.

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh News Road Accident
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
World
Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief
Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief
Cities
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
World
‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’
‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget