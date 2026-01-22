3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh

At least three people were killed in a devastating road accident after a private bus lost control due to a tyre burst and collided head-on with a container lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district early on Thursday.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight near Sirivellametta in Sirivella mandal, sending shockwaves through the area and leaving passengers scrambling for their lives amid flames and chaos.

Tyre Burst Sends Bus Across Divider

According to initial information, the bus was carrying 36 passengers from Nellore to Hyderabad when a tyre burst while it was speeding along the highway. The sudden blowout caused the driver to lose control, forcing the vehicle to veer across the road divider and into the path of an oncoming container lorry, reported News18.

The impact was so severe that both vehicles caught fire almost immediately after the collision, turning the stretch of road into a scene of destruction within moments.

Brave Rescue as Vehicles Go Up in Flames

The bus driver, the lorry driver and the lorry cleaner were killed on the spot. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition in the blaze, sources said.

In a timely act of courage, a DCM driver passing through the area stopped at the accident site and smashed open the windows of the burning bus, allowing several passengers to escape. More than 10 passengers sustained injuries after jumping from the bus to save themselves from the spreading flames.

Police rushed to the scene soon after receiving information about the crash. Fire services were pressed into action to douse the flames, while injured passengers were rescued and shifted to the Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment. Officials said their condition is stable.