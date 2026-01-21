Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’

'We're Going To Strike A Great Deal': Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A 'Fantastic Leader'

“I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He’s a fantastic man and a friend of mine. We are going to have a good deal,” Trump said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, US President Donald Trump made a strong statement on a potential trade agreement with India, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressing confidence that the two countries would conclude a “great” deal.

“I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a wonderful man and a friend of mine. We're going to strike a great deal,” Trump said.

No Final Decision Yet

Despite Trump’s upbeat remarks, no final decision has been taken on the India-US trade deal. Both sides have reiterated that negotiations are ongoing.

Trump’s comments come at a time when the United States has imposed a 50 percent tariff on India, one of the highest tariff rates applied by Washington globally.

US Ambassador Underlines Commitment To Talks

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who took office earlier this month, has expressed confidence in the broader India-US relationship. Speaking about the trade negotiations, he said both countries remain fully committed to reaching an agreement.

On the personal relationship between Trump and PM Modi, Gor also stated that the US President could visit India in the next year or two.

‘Trade With India Is Essential For Our Relations’

Emphasising the importance of the economic partnership, Gor said, “India is the world's largest country, so finalizing this agreement was no easy task. Trade with India is very important to our relationship. We will continue to work together in other important areas such as security, counter-terrorism operations, energy, technology, education, and health.”

Earlier Controversy Over Stalled Talks

Earlier this month, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had claimed that the India-US trade deal failed because PM Modi did not call Trump. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs rejected this assertion, stating that PM Modi and Donald Trump spoke by phone eight times in 2025.

While negotiations continue amid tariff-related tensions, Trump’s latest comments at Davos underscore a tone of optimism and personal goodwill in the ongoing trade discussions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about Prime Minister Modi at the World Economic Forum?

President Trump called Prime Minister Modi a 'fantastic man' and a close personal friend during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Are the US and India close to a trade agreement?

President Trump expressed confidence that the US and India would secure a trade agreement, despite ongoing negotiations.

Has President Trump always praised Prime Minister Modi?

Yes, President Trump has consistently praised Prime Minister Modi, often framing the bilateral relationship in personal terms, even amidst trade disputes.

How has President Trump described Prime Minister Modi's leadership style?

Trump has described Modi as a leader who blends warmth with toughness, calling him both approachable and 'tough as hell'.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump PM Modi Donald Trump. We Will Strike A Great Deal Modi Is A Fantastic Leader
