‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, US President Donald Trump made a strong statement on a potential trade agreement with India, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressing confidence that the two countries would conclude a “great” deal.

“I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a wonderful man and a friend of mine. We're going to strike a great deal,” Trump said.

No Final Decision Yet

Despite Trump’s upbeat remarks, no final decision has been taken on the India-US trade deal. Both sides have reiterated that negotiations are ongoing.

Trump’s comments come at a time when the United States has imposed a 50 percent tariff on India, one of the highest tariff rates applied by Washington globally.

US Ambassador Underlines Commitment To Talks

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who took office earlier this month, has expressed confidence in the broader India-US relationship. Speaking about the trade negotiations, he said both countries remain fully committed to reaching an agreement.

On the personal relationship between Trump and PM Modi, Gor also stated that the US President could visit India in the next year or two.

‘Trade With India Is Essential For Our Relations’

Emphasising the importance of the economic partnership, Gor said, “India is the world's largest country, so finalizing this agreement was no easy task. Trade with India is very important to our relationship. We will continue to work together in other important areas such as security, counter-terrorism operations, energy, technology, education, and health.”

Earlier Controversy Over Stalled Talks

Earlier this month, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had claimed that the India-US trade deal failed because PM Modi did not call Trump. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs rejected this assertion, stating that PM Modi and Donald Trump spoke by phone eight times in 2025.

While negotiations continue amid tariff-related tensions, Trump’s latest comments at Davos underscore a tone of optimism and personal goodwill in the ongoing trade discussions.