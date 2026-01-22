Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert

Security agencies have issued a high alert across several Indian cities ahead of Republic Day on January 26, following intelligence inputs warning of a possible large-scale terror attack, sources said.

According to intelligence agencies, prominent temples in major cities, including Delhi, are among the potential targets. In response, security has been significantly tightened in the national capital and other sensitive locations.

ISI Names Attack '26-26'

Sources said Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has allegedly devised a covert plan for the attack, codenamed “26-26”.

Ayodhya Ram Temple, Jammu’s Raghunath Temple On Target

Intelligence inputs suggest that the Ayodhya Ram Temple and Jammu’s Raghunath Temple are among the primary targets. Following these alerts, security forces have been instructed to remain on maximum vigilance.

In Delhi, forces have been placed on heightened alert. Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, along with Punjab-based gangster networks, are suspected to be involved in executing the plan, sources said.

Terror Posters Put Up In Delhi

Intelligence agencies are closely monitoring social media platforms, where groups such as the Kashmiri Resistance Group and Falcon Squad have allegedly issued threats and attempted to radicalise Muslim youth.

As part of enhanced security measures ahead of Republic Day, posters of wanted terrorists have been put up across parts of Delhi. For the first time, the photograph of a Delhi-based terror suspect, identified as Mohammad Rehan, has been circulated publicly. He is believed to be from North East Delhi.

Rehan reportedly went underground after the busting of an Al-Qaeda-linked module in Sambhal. Intelligence agencies believe terrorists are preparing to carry out a major attack, particularly in Delhi. Other suspects identified include Syed Mohammad Arshiya, Mohammad Sharjeel Akhtar, Mohammad Umar, Abu Sufiyan and Mohammad Shahid Faizal.

The Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses equipped with Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology as part of Republic Day security arrangements. These devices will be linked to police databases and will help ground personnel quickly identify criminals and suspects.

Police officials said the smart glasses can scan faces in crowded areas and match them with records stored in central databases within seconds, significantly boosting real-time surveillance capabilities.

Search Operations Intensify In J&K

Amid heightened security in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Wednesday conducted door-to-door searches in areas with a large Rohingya population. In Kishtwar district, additional Army personnel have been deployed in high-altitude areas to track down terrorists who fled into dense forests following an encounter earlier this week.

These areas reportedly include settlements of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants. The intensified operations are aimed at preventing any disruption to the Republic Day celebrations.

Officials said surveillance, checking, and search operations have been stepped up, while security around borders and highways has already been strengthened to ensurethe peaceful conduct of national celebrations and to foil any terror attempts.