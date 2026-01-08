Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCricketTop 3 Players To Replace Tilak Varma If He Misses T20 World Cup 2026

Top 3 Players To Replace Tilak Varma If He Misses T20 World Cup 2026

Tilak Varma, a crucial part of India's batting lineup, was diagnosed with testicular torsion and had to undergo an emergency surgery, which now puts his T20 World Cup 2026 participation in doubt.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tilak Varma, a crucial part of India's batting lineup, was diagnosed with testicular torsion and had to undergo an emergency surgery, which now puts his T20 World Cup 2026 participation in doubt.

Tilak Varma, a crucial part of India's batting lineup, was diagnosed with testicular torsion and had to undergo an emergency surgery, which now puts his T20 World Cup 2026 participation in doubt.

1/7
Given that he floats in the top-middle order, India would look to slot in a suitable replacement ahead of the big tournament. Luckily, there are some great alternatives available.
Given that he floats in the top-middle order, India would look to slot in a suitable replacement ahead of the big tournament. Luckily, there are some great alternatives available.
2/7
The first could be wicket keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, who is already a part of India's T20 World Cup squad.
The first could be wicket keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, who is already a part of India's T20 World Cup squad.
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan T20 World Cup Shreyas Iyer Ruturaj Gaikwad Tilak Varma India Squad

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
World
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Police Crack Down After Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Sparks Unrest
Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget