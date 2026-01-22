IAF Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIAF Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner

The appointment was formalised through a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and conveyed to the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 09:32 AM (IST)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday appointed Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, as the new Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, according to an official order.

The appointment was formalised through a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and conveyed to the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Outgoing MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar?

Khirwar, who belongs to the Arunachal Pradesh–Goa–Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was moved from Delhi to Ladakh in May 2022 following a public controversy linked to restrictions imposed at the Thyagraj Stadium complex. The officer had allegedly cleared the Thyagraj Stadium complex and closed it early in the evening for all athletes so that "he could walk his dog".

He assumes office at a crucial juncture, with the civic body set to present its budget before the Municipal Corporation House later this month, even as it grapples with major administrative and financial issues.

As Commissioner, Khirwar will be responsible for supervising the corporation’s day-to-day operations, executing policy decisions and ensuring coordination across departments.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
