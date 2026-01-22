IND vs NZ: Rinku Singh Matches MS Dhoni's Record With Explosive Knock

Team India's dynamic batsman Rinku Singh has quickly made a name for himself as a dependable finisher in T20 Internationals.

In his brief international career, he has repeatedly shown his ability to turn matches around in the final overs - and he did it again in the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur.

Rinku Singh played a rapid unbeaten knock of 44 off just 20 balls, helping India post a massive 238/7.

His late assault, especially in the final over, proved crucial as India went on to win by 48 runs. He scored 21 runs in the 20th over, including two fours and two sixes, and in the process matched a record held by MS Dhoni.

Rinku equals MS Dhoni’s record

During his explosive innings, Rinku Singh struck three sixes, two of which came in the final over.

This brought his tally of sixes hit in the 20th over in T20Is to 12, equalling MS Dhoni’s record. This also put him ahead of captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has 11 such sixes. Only Hardik Pandya leads the list with 15 sixes in the 20th over so far.

What Rinku said after the innings

Reflecting on his performance, Rinku said he felt pressure due to his inconsistent selection, so his strategy was simple: take singles and look for big shots when possible, while ensuring he stayed till the end.

He added that coach Gautam Gambhir advised him to maintain his intent and continue building confidence ahead of the World Cup, with the ultimate goal of winning the title.

Rinku also explained his calm approach during the late partnership with Arshdeep Singh. He said the plan was to score boundaries when possible and keep things simple - take singles, stay composed, and ensure he retained the strike.