India-New Zealand Batting Greats: Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In IND vs NZ T20Is

The India vs New Zealand T20I series kicks off in a few days from now. As we wait, let's take a look at some of the best batsmen to feature in this competitive rivalry.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
First up, at number five, is New Zealand's Ross Taylor. He retired in 2020, but is still among the IND vs NZ T20I top-scorers with 349 runs in 13 innings.
At the fourth spot is Kiwi veteran Martin Guptill. In 16 innings, he scored 380 runs, retiring from the format in 2021.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ T20Is T20I Batting Stats T20I Batting Records

