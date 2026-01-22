Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested After Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Sexual Harassment

Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested After Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Sexual Harassment

The woman immediately informed airport security personnel about the incident. Security staff detained the accused and handed him over to the police.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A foreign national has accused an airport staff member of sexual harassment at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Acting on the woman’s complaint, police have arrested the accused employee, officials said.

The incident took place on January 19, 2026. According to the complaint, the Korean woman had completed immigration formalities and was moving ahead inside the terminal to board her flight when a male staff member approached her and checked her ticket. He allegedly told her that her check-in baggage had caused a “beep” during screening.

Accused Allegedly Misled Victim During Screening

The complaint states that the accused told the woman that returning to the general screening counter would take time and could cause her to miss the flight. He then allegedly asked her to undergo a separate check and took her near the men’s washroom.

The woman alleged that the staff member touched her chest and back without her consent, repeatedly pressed her chest, asked her to turn around, and touched her again from behind. When she objected, the accused allegedly hugged her suddenly, said “thank you,” and left the spot.

Security Acted Swiftly After Complaint

The woman immediately informed airport security personnel about the incident. Security staff detained the accused and handed him over to the police.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused, identified as Apan Ahmed. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Kempegowda International Airport?

A foreign national accused an airport staff member of sexual harassment on January 19, 2026. The accused has since been arrested by the police.

How did the alleged sexual harassment occur?

The accused allegedly misled the woman about her baggage, took her near a washroom, and touched her inappropriately without consent.

What was the immediate aftermath of the incident?

The woman informed airport security, who detained the accused and handed him over to the police for arrest.

What is the current status of the case?

A case has been registered, and the accused employee, Apan Ahmed, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Bengaluru News
