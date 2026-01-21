India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said preventing road accidents remains his “top priority”, as he spoke about reforms aimed at improving rescue response and encouraging bystanders to help victims. Addressing the ABP Youth Conclave, Gadkari also referred to the Noida engineer Yuvraj Mehta’s death as an “unfortunate incident”, saying such tragedies highlight serious lapses in safety mechanisms. The minister said the government is working on policy and training interventions so accident victims receive faster assistance, and citizens are not deterred from stepping in during emergencies.

‘People Hesitate To Help’

Gadkari said many people hesitate to assist road accident victims because they fear harassment by the police and lengthy legal processes. “People are scared,” he noted, adding that the Centre wants to ease laws and procedures so citizens come forward to help without fear.

He said the government intends to strengthen support mechanisms for accident victims, including financial assistance for treatment. The aim, he added, is to ensure that those who help are protected and that victims get timely medical care, reducing the risk of deaths due to delayed treatment.

Rescue Training And Safety Upgrades

The minister said rescue operations become particularly challenging in major crashes involving buses, cars and heavy vehicles. To address this, he said specialised training will be introduced for rescue personnel on handling complex road accidents, including techniques for safely retrieving victims from damaged trucks and cars.

Gadkari also underlined the need for stronger in-vehicle safety norms, especially in public transport. He said the government is considering making seat belts compulsory in buses, similar to safety practices followed in aeroplanes.

His remarks come amid increased scrutiny of accident response systems and road safety infrastructure across NCR, with Mehta’s case fuelling public concern over preventable deaths linked to safety lapses and delayed rescue.

Probe Underway

Yuvraj Mehta, 27, died after his car reportedly fell into a deep, waterlogged trench near the Sector 150 area in Greater Noida. The incident occurred on the night of January 16-17 amid poor visibility and fog, according to reports. His death triggered widespread anger, with the family alleging delays in rescue efforts.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an SIT probe to examine the circumstances leading to the incident, including the role of concerned agencies and whether safety barricading and warnings were in place. Police have also taken action in the case, and the incident has renewed scrutiny of unchecked construction zones, waterlogging and road safety compliance in the NCR.