Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death

India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death

The minister said rescue operations become particularly challenging in major crashes involving buses, cars and heavy vehicles.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said preventing road accidents remains his “top priority”, as he spoke about reforms aimed at improving rescue response and encouraging bystanders to help victims. Addressing the ABP Youth Conclave, Gadkari also referred to the Noida engineer Yuvraj Mehta’s death as an “unfortunate incident”, saying such tragedies highlight serious lapses in safety mechanisms. The minister said the government is working on policy and training interventions so accident victims receive faster assistance, and citizens are not deterred from stepping in during emergencies.

‘People Hesitate To Help’

Gadkari said many people hesitate to assist road accident victims because they fear harassment by the police and lengthy legal processes. “People are scared,” he noted, adding that the Centre wants to ease laws and procedures so citizens come forward to help without fear.

He said the government intends to strengthen support mechanisms for accident victims, including financial assistance for treatment. The aim, he added, is to ensure that those who help are protected and that victims get timely medical care, reducing the risk of deaths due to delayed treatment.

Rescue Training And Safety Upgrades

The minister said rescue operations become particularly challenging in major crashes involving buses, cars and heavy vehicles. To address this, he said specialised training will be introduced for rescue personnel on handling complex road accidents, including techniques for safely retrieving victims from damaged trucks and cars.

Gadkari also underlined the need for stronger in-vehicle safety norms, especially in public transport. He said the government is considering making seat belts compulsory in buses, similar to safety practices followed in aeroplanes.

His remarks come amid increased scrutiny of accident response systems and road safety infrastructure across NCR, with Mehta’s case fuelling public concern over preventable deaths linked to safety lapses and delayed rescue.

Probe Underway

Yuvraj Mehta, 27, died after his car reportedly fell into a deep, waterlogged trench near the Sector 150 area in Greater Noida. The incident occurred on the night of January 16-17 amid poor visibility and fog, according to reports. His death triggered widespread anger, with the family alleging delays in rescue efforts.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an SIT probe to examine the circumstances leading to the incident, including the role of concerned agencies and whether safety barricading and warnings were in place. Police have also taken action in the case, and the incident has renewed scrutiny of unchecked construction zones, waterlogging and road safety compliance in the NCR.

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitin Gadkari Noida Techie Death Yuvraj Mehta Yuvraj Mehta Death
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
News
Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir
Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir
Cities
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
World
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget