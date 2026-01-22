Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump has pulled back from his threat to impose tariffs on European countries over Greenland, striking a more measured tone after talks with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. The move suggested a tactical shift, easing immediate economic pressure while leaving broader ambitions open.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the tariffs, which had been due to take effect on 1 February, would no longer go ahead following what he described as productive discussions with the Nato chief.

Framework for Arctic Talks Emerges

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of Nato, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump wrote. He said the outline would benefit both the United States and its Nato allies, explaining that this was why he had decided to abandon the planned tariffs.

Trump added that discussions were continuing on what he called the “Golden Dome” related to Greenland. He said the talks would be led by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, alongside other officials as needed, with the team reporting directly to him.

Denmark Welcomes Shift, Questions Remain

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen welcomed Trump’s decision to drop the tariff plan, which had run counter to the president’s stated ambition for the US to acquire Greenland. Reacting to the announcement, Rasmussen described it as a positive development, saying “the day is ending on a better note than it began.”

Despite promoting the idea of a future framework, Trump declined to offer any indication of what the US might be willing to pay for Greenland when pressed by reporters during his meeting with Rutte. Rather than naming a figure, he dismissed the notion of a traditional price.

“There’s a bigger price, and that’s the price of safety and security and national security and international security having to do with many of your countries,” he said. “That’s really the price. It’s a big price.”

Trump was similarly vague when asked to clarify an earlier remark that the US would “remember” if Denmark refused to sell the territory. Asked to explain what he meant, the president offered no further detail.

“You’ll have to figure that out for yourself,” he said.