Axar Patel: The Next Ravindra Jadeja In Team India? Stats Comparison

Ravindra Jadeja has become a major talking point in Indian cricket recently due to a noticeable decline in form. As debates over his future intensify, one name that has emerged strongly as a potential replacement is Axar Patel.

Axar has been part of the Indian setup for years, but Jadeja has traditionally been viewed as an irreplaceable fixture. Axar, meanwhile, has often found himself in and out of the squad.

Let's examine whether Axar can step into Jadeja's role in the Indian team, based on current form and statistical comparisons.

Ravindra Jadeja, now 37, has already retired from T20Is and is currently available only for Tests and ODIs. Axar, in contrast, remains a regular contender across all three formats.

Jadeja vs Axar: Statistical comparison

ODI Records

Jadeja: 210 matches, 2905 runs, 232 wickets

Axar: 71 matches, 858 runs, 75 wickets

Test Records

Jadeja: 89 matches, 4095 runs, 348 wickets

Axar: 15 matches, 688 runs, 57 wickets

T20I Records

Jadeja: 74 matches, 515 runs, 54 wickets

Axar: 86 matches, 686 runs, 83 wickets

Axar's rising form

Axar Patel has shown great improvement over the past year. In 2025 alone, he scored 290 runs in 11 matches, while Jadeja managed only 106 runs in 10 matches. This upturn in performance has strengthened the argument that Axar could be the long-term all-rounder option for India.

Ravindra Jadeja's recent slump

Ravindra Jadeja's struggles were particularly evident in the recent ODI series against New Zealand, where he managed scores of 4, 27, and 12 in three matches and failed to take a single wicket.

This poor run has further fueled discussions about whether the all-rounder's place in the team is under threat.

