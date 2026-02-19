Ranji Trophy Final: Teams, Date, Start Time, Venue & Live Streaming Info

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ranji Trophy Final: Ranji Trophy is the premier domestic first-class cricket competition in India, and remains the backbone of the country’s red-ball structure. Established in 1934 and named after the legendary Ranjitsinhji, the tournament brings together regional and state teams from across the nation in a battle for supremacy over a demanding multi-day format. More than just a domestic championship, the Ranji Trophy has long served as the primary pathway to the global stage through the Indian Test side.

Generations of cricketers have honed their skills in its competitive environment, learning to adapt to varied conditions, handle pressure situations and build the temperament required for international cricket.

The title clash of its latest edition is just days away. For those interested, here are all important details such as Ranji Trophy Final match date, time, venue, teams, as well as live streaming details.

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: Match Date, Time & Teams

The Ranji Trophy Final is to be played from February 24, 2026 onwards with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 9:30 AM IST.

The toss for this coveted clash, hence, should take place around 9:00 PM IST.

Jammu & Kashmir is one of the teams set to feature in the title clash, notably for the first time in 67 years. Their opponent will be one of Uttarakhand and Karnataka, featuring KL Rahul and led by Devdutt Padikkal.

Ranji Trophy Final Venue

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not confirmed the Ranji Trophy Final venue just yet, but it is expected to be held at the KSCA Stadium in Rajnagar, Hubballi.

Ranji Trophy Final: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

The JioHotstar app and website is likely to live stream the Ranji Trophy Final. As for the TV broadcast, it might be available on select Star Sports Network channels.

Performances in the Ranji Trophy often shape national selection debates, with consistent run-scorers and wicket-takers earning opportunities at the highest level.

In essence, it is the proving ground where raw talent is refined into international-class excellence, making it one of the most significant pillars of Indian cricket’s sustained success.

Hence, players from featuring sides will certainly be hoping to make a mark in this final.