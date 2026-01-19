Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPSL Follows IPL’s Footsteps, Replaces Draft With Player Auction Model

PSL Follows IPL’s Footsteps, Replaces Draft With Player Auction Model

Each franchise will also be allowed one direct signing of a foreign player who did not feature in PSL 10, enabling teams to strategically strengthen their squads with fresh international talent.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Islamabad: Pakistan Super League (PSL) will transition to a Player Auction Model, replacing the traditional Player Draft system, from the 11th season, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The Pakistan Super League has announced a series of landmark developments ahead of its 11th edition, reinforcing the League’s continued growth, competitiveness, and commitment to innovation. This strategic shift is aimed at enhancing competitive balance, increasing transparency, and providing players’ greater earning opportunities, PCB said in a statement.

According to the new rules, each franchise may retain a maximum of four players, limited to one player per category. Previously, every franchise was allowed to retain eight players from their squad including a mentor, a brand ambassador and a Right to Match Option (RTN) to retain a ninth player in the Player Draft.

The rules pertaining to mentors, brand ambassadors and RTM have been removed for PSL 11. Newly inducted teams will be allowed to select and retain four players from the available player pool before the Player Auction.

Each franchise will also be allowed one direct signing of a foreign player who did not feature in PSL 10, enabling teams to strategically strengthen their squads with fresh international talent.

Moreover, the player salary purse has been increased to USD 1.6 million per franchise. "These progressive measures reflect the League’s strategic trajectory and evolution, while remaining firmly rooted in its mission to promote cricketing excellence, fan engagement, and attaining unprecedented heights," PCB said.

It added that additional details regarding the player auction process, schedule, and operational guidelines would be shared in due course.

PSL 11 will commence on March 26 and Faisalabad has been added as an additional venue for hosting the league’s matches.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Pakistan Super League (PSL) switch to a Player Auction Model?

The PSL will transition to a Player Auction Model starting from its 11th season, replacing the traditional Player Draft system.

What is the maximum number of players a franchise can retain under the new rules?

Each franchise can retain a maximum of four players, with a limit of one player per category.

What changes have been made regarding mentors and brand ambassadors?

The rules pertaining to mentors and brand ambassadors have been removed for PSL 11.

What is the new player salary purse for each franchise?

The player salary purse has been increased to USD 1.6 million per franchise.

When does PSL 11 commence, and are there any new venues?

PSL 11 will commence on March 26, and Faisalabad has been added as an additional venue for hosting matches.

Published at : 19 Jan 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League PSL PSL Franchises PSL Auction
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
World
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
World
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget