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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Hilarious Run-Out Blunder Leaves PSL Player Embarrassed

WATCH: Hilarious Run-Out Blunder Leaves PSL Player Embarrassed

PSL 2026: A bizarre free-hit mix-up grabs attention as Babar Azam’s unbeaten 71 powers Peshawar Zalmi to a dominant win over Quetta Gladiators.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bizarre run-out attempt occurred during a free hit.
  • Quetta Gladiators posted 154 runs batting first.
  • Babar Azam's unbeaten 71 led Zalmi to victory.

PSL 2026 Run-Out Chaos: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues delivering dramatic moments, and the latest clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators was no different. While Zalmi secured a convincing eight-wicket win, it was a bizarre on-field mix-up during a free hit that grabbed the spotlight. The incident unfolded when Quetta's Abrar Ahmed faced a free hit against Peshawar's Ali Raza, directing the ball towards backward point and briefly considered a single. However, confusion quickly set in as Usman Tariq, the non-striker, had already advanced well down the pitch before being sent back.

However, that's not it. The fielder initially looked to be throwing the ball but changed his mind and rushed towards the pitch instead. Check it out:

When he finally threw the ball, it missed the stumps, allowing Usman to survive. Had the throw been accurate, it would have resulted in a straightforward dismissal, making the moment even more dramatic.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL: Match Summary

Quetta Gladiators, batting first, failed to post a commanding total, managing just 154 runs.

The bowling unit of Peshawar Zalmi, led by Sufiyan Muqeem and Iftikhar Ahmed, kept things tight and ensured regular breakthroughs.

Despite a few contributions, Quetta never truly gained control, leaving their bowlers with a below-par total to defend.

Babar Leads Comfortable Chase

In response, Babar Azam anchored the chase, smashing 71 off 51 deliveries.

He stitched together crucial partnerships with Mohammad Haris and Kusal Mendis, guiding Zalmi to victory with ease.

The win marked Zalmi’s fifth straight triumph in PSL 2026 and their sixth in seven matches, further strengthening their position at the top of the table. With momentum firmly on their side, the team has taken a significant step towards securing a playoff berth.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the major talking point from the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match?

The main talking point was a bizarre run-out mix-up during a free hit, involving Quetta's Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

How did the run-out mix-up unfold?

Usman Tariq, the non-striker, advanced down the pitch, then was sent back. The fielder initially hesitated before throwing the ball, which missed the stumps.

What was Quetta Gladiators' batting performance like?

Quetta Gladiators struggled to post a high total, managing only 154 runs.

How did Peshawar Zalmi chase down the target?

Babar Azam led the chase with an unbeaten 71, supported by crucial partnerships, guiding Zalmi to an easy eight-wicket victory.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Babar Azam PSL
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