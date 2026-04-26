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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Angry Babar Azam In Heated Exchange With Umpires Over Repeated Ball Change

WATCH: Angry Babar Azam In Heated Exchange With Umpires Over Repeated Ball Change

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam loses cool after back-to-back ball changes in PSL 2026 match against Lahore Qalandars. Watch the heated exchange at Gaddafi Stadium.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Babar Azam argued with umpires over back-to-back ball changes.
  • Two balls were lost quickly, disrupting Peshawar Zalmi's bowling.
  • Despite delays, Lahore Qalandars successfully chased 199.
  • Incident sparked debate on ball quality and umpiring standards.

PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam was seen in a heated discussion with on-field umpires during the high-octane PSL 2026 clash against Lahore Qalandars. The incident unfolded at the Gaddafi Stadium following back-to-back ball replacements within the first three overs of the Lahore innings.

The frustration stemmed from an unusual sequence where the ball was lost twice in quick succession. On the 11th delivery of the chase, Mohammad Naeem struck a boundary that could not be retrieved, forcing the first change.

Back-To-Back Incidents Spark Tension

Just five deliveries later, another maximum from Naeem sent the replacement ball beyond the stadium boundaries. This second loss in the third over prompted the fourth umpire to bring out yet another box of balls for selection.

Watch Video

Babar Azam appeared visibly agitated by the frequent interruptions and the quality of the replacements being offered. He was seen gesturing toward the turf while engaging with umpires, reportedly questioning the selection process for the new balls.

Momentum Shift Amidst Delays

The Peshawar skipper seemingly argued that the frequent changes were disrupting the rhythm of his bowlers. He appeared to convince the officials that the damage or loss was not due to his team’s actions but rather external factors.

Despite the early drama, the match remained a high-scoring thriller. Peshawar Zalmi posted a formidable 199/4, supported by a half-century from Babar himself. However, Lahore Qalandars successfully chased the target in the final over to secure a win.

Focus On Umpiring Standards

This animated exchange has sparked fresh debate regarding ball quality and umpiring consistency in the league. Fans noted that the constant stoppages broke the momentum of the Peshawar pace battery during the critical powerplay overs.

Zalmi’s coaching staff later played down the incident, attributing Babar’s reaction to the intensity of the match. The focus now shifts to the upcoming playoff race as the league stage enters its final week in Lahore.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Babar Azam seen arguing with umpires during the PSL 2026 match?

Babar Azam was frustrated by the back-to-back ball replacements within the first three overs of the Lahore innings. He seemed to question the selection process for the new balls.

What caused the ball to be replaced multiple times in the match?

The ball was lost twice in quick succession when Lahore Qalandars' Mohammad Naeem hit boundaries that sent the ball out of play. This led to repeated ball changes.

What was Babar Azam's main point during his discussion with the umpires?

Babar Azam appeared to argue that the frequent ball changes were disrupting his bowlers' rhythm. He suggested the ball damage was due to external factors, not his team's actions.

Did the incident affect the match's outcome?

While the exchange caused early drama and disrupted momentum, Peshawar Zalmi still posted a high score. However, Lahore Qalandars successfully chased the target to win.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Peshawar Zalmi Babar Azam PSL 2026
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