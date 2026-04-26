WATCH: Angry Babar Azam In Heated Exchange With Umpires Over Repeated Ball Change

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam argued with umpires over back-to-back ball changes.

Two balls were lost quickly, disrupting Peshawar Zalmi's bowling.

Despite delays, Lahore Qalandars successfully chased 199.

Incident sparked debate on ball quality and umpiring standards.

PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam was seen in a heated discussion with on-field umpires during the high-octane PSL 2026 clash against Lahore Qalandars. The incident unfolded at the Gaddafi Stadium following back-to-back ball replacements within the first three overs of the Lahore innings.

The frustration stemmed from an unusual sequence where the ball was lost twice in quick succession. On the 11th delivery of the chase, Mohammad Naeem struck a boundary that could not be retrieved, forcing the first change.

Back-To-Back Incidents Spark Tension

Just five deliveries later, another maximum from Naeem sent the replacement ball beyond the stadium boundaries. This second loss in the third over prompted the fourth umpire to bring out yet another box of balls for selection.

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🚨 BABAR AZAM VS UMPIRES..!!! 🤯



- Babar Azam expressed frustration after the Umpires changed back to back balls.



- He was convincing the umpires that it was their fault that the ball is being damaged not ours. pic.twitter.com/EYKLja9Ed5 — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 25, 2026

Babar Azam appeared visibly agitated by the frequent interruptions and the quality of the replacements being offered. He was seen gesturing toward the turf while engaging with umpires, reportedly questioning the selection process for the new balls.

Momentum Shift Amidst Delays

The Peshawar skipper seemingly argued that the frequent changes were disrupting the rhythm of his bowlers. He appeared to convince the officials that the damage or loss was not due to his team’s actions but rather external factors.

Despite the early drama, the match remained a high-scoring thriller. Peshawar Zalmi posted a formidable 199/4, supported by a half-century from Babar himself. However, Lahore Qalandars successfully chased the target in the final over to secure a win.

Focus On Umpiring Standards

This animated exchange has sparked fresh debate regarding ball quality and umpiring consistency in the league. Fans noted that the constant stoppages broke the momentum of the Peshawar pace battery during the critical powerplay overs.

Zalmi’s coaching staff later played down the incident, attributing Babar’s reaction to the intensity of the match. The focus now shifts to the upcoming playoff race as the league stage enters its final week in Lahore.