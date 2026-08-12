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English NewsSportsCricketAjinkya Rahane Back In Action After Retirement, Set For Commentator Role In SL Test Series

Ajinkya Rahane Back In Action After Retirement, Set For Commentator Role In SL Test Series

Following his retirement, former India captain Ajinkya Rahane is set to make his Test commentary debut during India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka on Sony Sports Network.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahane brings extensive red-ball experience to the broadcast.

Former India captain and veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane is all set to embark on a fresh chapter in his cricketing journey. Following his retirement from cricket, ending an illustrious career spanning nearly 18 years since his first-class debut, the 38-year-old will be making his Test commentary debut.

Fans will get to hear his expert analysis during India’s upcoming two-match Test series tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place from August 15 to August 27, 2026. The series will be broadcast live across the Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony LIV.

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A Remarkable Career In Red-Ball Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane brings immense credibility and deep tactical understanding to the commentary box. Over the course of his distinguished international career, Rahane represented India in 85 Test matches, amassing a total of 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46. His red-ball record includes 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. Renowned for his composure under pressure, sharp slip-fielding, and astute leadership most notably captaining India to a historic Test series victory in Australia Rahane's extensive on-field experience in red-ball cricket will add a unique, analytical perspective to the broadcast.

Ajinkya Rahane On His New Role

Expressing his enthusiasm for stepping behind the microphone, Ajinkya Rahane shared his excitement about joining the commentary panel for the upcoming Test series. He said:

"I'm excited to make my Test commentary debut for India's tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport, and having represented India in the format for so many years, it is a privilege to now look at the game from a different perspective. I'm looking forward to sharing experiences, breaking down the nuances of the game and offering fans insights into the decisions, strategies and moments that can shape a Test match. I hope to make the broadcast experience more enriching for fans and give them a deeper understanding of what happens on the field."

ALSO READ: 3 Biggest Challenges Facing Team India Ahead Of The Sri Lanka Test Series

Broadcaster Welcomes The Veteran Batter

Welcoming the former skipper to their commentary team, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India, highlighted what Rahane’s inclusion brings to the coverage. He stated:

"Ajinkya Rahane has always stood out for his composure, resilience and astute reading of the game. As he makes his Test commentary debut on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV, viewers will get to hear his perspective on the format he knows so well. We are delighted to have him as part of our commentary panel for India's tour of Sri Lanka and look forward to the experience and insight he will bring to our coverage."

Frequently Asked Questions

What unique insights will Ajinkya Rahane bring to commentary?

Rahane brings immense credibility, tactical understanding, and extensive red-ball experience. His composure, resilience, and astute reading of the game will offer a unique analytical perspective to the broadcast.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajinkya Rahane Test Cricket Sony LIV India VS Sri Lanka Sony Sports Network
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