India vs Afghanistan: 3 T20Is, One Venue! Fresh Bilateral Challenge Set

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India and Afghanistan to play three T20Is September 2026.

New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium hosts all matches.

Series dates are September 13, 15, and 17.

IND vs AFG T20Is: India and Afghanistan are set for another bilateral T20I contest, with the two sides scheduled to meet in a three-match series in New Delhi in September 2026. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that all three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, giving fans in the capital a chance to watch the two teams face off in the shortest format.

India, Afghanistan T20I Series Schedule

The series will begin on September 13, with the second game taking place two days later on September 15. The final T20I is scheduled for September 17.

All three fixtures will be staged at the same venue, making Delhi the sole destination for the series.

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The tour forms part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Programme. Although Afghanistan are officially the hosts, the matches will be played in India, continuing the team's recent practice of staging home fixtures at neutral venues.

The series will provide both teams with another opportunity to assess their T20I combinations and prepare for the demands of the international calendar.

Only Second Bilateral IND vs AFG T20I Series

The upcoming contest will be only the second bilateral T20I series between India and Afghanistan.

Their previous three-match bilateral series came in January 2024, when the teams met in Mohali, Indore and Bengaluru.

India emerged victorious in that series.

The latest meeting will therefore add another chapter to the growing rivalry between the two sides, who have also crossed paths in major ICC tournaments.

For Afghanistan, the series represents another chance to test themselves against one of the leading teams in international cricket while continuing to build their T20 setup.

India, meanwhile, will enter the contest with plenty of attention on their T20I side. The team has endured a difficult period under new captain Shreyas Iyer, making the three matches particularly important.