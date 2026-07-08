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English NewsSportsCricketPakistani Cricketers Who Dated Bollywood Superstars

Pakistani Cricketers Who Dated Bollywood Superstars

These cross-border relationships have often transcended geopolitical boundaries, giving rise to stories marked by glamour, relentless media attention, and lasting public fascination.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 12:36 PM (IST)

The intersection of Indian cinema and Pakistani cricket has long generated some of the most captivating romantic narratives in South Asian pop culture. Dubbed the "Cricket-Bollywood nexus," these cross-border relationships have repeatedly blurred geopolitical lines, creating highly publicized tales of glamour, intense media scrutiny, and enduring fascination.

Imran Khan & Zeenat Aman

During the late 1970s, Imran Khan was not just Pakistan’s premier fast bowler but a global cricketing heartthrob renowned for his charismatic looks. On the other side of the border, Zeenat Aman was completely revolutionizing Bollywood with her bold, Westernized sensibilities and unmatched stardom in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Don.

The duo crossed paths during Pakistan's cricket tours of India in the late 1970s. Their rumored romance instantly became premium tabloid fuel across both nations. While neither star explicitly confirmed a long-term commitment at the time, their frequent public appearances at high-profile social gatherings solidified their status as an iconic unconfirmed couple. The relationship eventually fizzled out due to intense geographical demands and personal priorities.

Mohsin Khan & Reena Roy

Unlike many rumored flings, the romance between Pakistani opening batsman Mohsin Khan and Bollywood A-lister Reena Roy culminated in a highly publicized marriage. At the time, Reena was riding a wave of massive box-office blockbusters like Nagin and Aasha.

In 1983, Reena walked away from her lucrative acting career to marry Mohsin in a private ceremony in Karachi. Mohsin subsequently retired early from cricket and even tried his hand at Bollywood acting, starring in successful films like Saathi (1991). The union faced severe cultural and geographical strain. The couple officially divorced in 1992, after which Reena returned to Mumbai with their daughter, Sanam.

Wasim Akram & Sushmita Sen

In the late 2000s, legendary swing bowler Wasim Akram and former Miss Universe turned Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen found themselves at the center of intense relationship rumors.

The duo displayed palpable on-screen chemistry while co-judging the Indian dance reality show Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena in 2008. Despite persistent media speculation claiming they were planning to tie the knot, Sushmita issued a firm public statement clarifying that they shared nothing more than a deep, respectful friendship, citing the rumors as disrespectful to Akram's personal life.

Shoaib Malik & Sayali Bhagat

Before his highly publicized marriage to Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik was linked to former Femina Miss India World and Bollywood actress Sayali Bhagat (The Train).

In 2008, the duo worked together on a series of promotional shoots and commercial assignments in India, triggering rumors of a brewing romance. Sayali later clarified that the rumors were amplified by PR machinery and media exaggeration, confirming that their relationship was strictly professional.

Abdul Razzaq & Tamannaah Bhatia: Viral Photo Misconception

In one of the most unusual examples of internet rumor-mongering, former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was suddenly linked to Bollywood and South Indian superstar Tamannaah Bhatia in 2020. Tamannaah strongly slammed the rumors, expressing disgust at how an old picture from a corporate store launch was manipulated into a sensationalized marriage story.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the

It refers to captivating romantic narratives between Indian cinema and Pakistani cricket stars. These cross-border relationships blur geopolitical lines, creating highly publicized tales of glamour and media scrutiny.

Which Pakistani cricketer and Indian actress married each other?

Pakistani opening batsman Mohsin Khan married Bollywood actress Reena Roy in 1983. Reena left her acting career, and Mohsin later tried Bollywood acting after retiring from cricket.

Did Wasim Akram and Sushmita Sen ever confirm their relationship?

No, despite intense media speculation, Sushmita Sen publicly clarified they shared nothing more than a deep, respectful friendship. She cited the rumors as disrespectful to Akram's personal life.

What was the nature of the relationship between Shoaib Malik and Sayali Bhagat?

They were linked due to promotional shoots and commercial assignments in 2008. Sayali later clarified their relationship was strictly professional, with rumors amplified by PR and media.

Was Abdul Razzaq linked to Tamannaah Bhatia?

Yes, internet rumors in 2020 linked them, fabricating a sensationalized marriage story from an old corporate photo. Tamannaah strongly slammed these rumors as manipulative.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Pakistan IND Vs PAK
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