Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Pakistan TV Broadcasts 'Fake' Clip Targeting BCCI's Rajeev Shukla

Watch: Pakistan TV Broadcasts 'Fake' Clip Targeting BCCI's Rajeev Shukla

The row began after Pakistani news channel ARY News broadcast a video of Rajeev Shukla during a programme hosted by former captain Shoaib Malik, triggering widespread controversy.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has officially condemned a Pakistani news outlet for broadcasting a manipulated video featuring an AI-generated version of his voice.

The doctored clip aimed to create a false narrative regarding India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

Origin of Fake Clip

The controversy erupted when the Pakistani news channel ARY News, during a show hosted by former captain Shoaib Malik, aired a video of Shukla.

In the morphed clip, Shukla was "heard" claiming that BCCI had repeatedly requested ICC to convince Pakistan to play against India, suggesting a desperate move by the Indian board.

The video was circulated shortly after Pakistan government made a U-turn on its initial threat to boycott the match in support of Bangladesh.

Watch Video

Rajeev Shukla's Swift Rebuttal

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on February 11, 2026, Shukla shared his original, unedited video to expose the fraud.

"The video circulating with altered, AI-generated audio in my name is fake. @realshoaibmalik, @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL and @Salman_ARY, please stop circulating this misleading content," Shukla posted.

He urged fans and social media users to report the content and not be misled by deepfake technology used to incite tensions before IND vs PAK Feb 15th clash.

What Did Shukla Actually Say?

In his original remarks, Shukla had praised International Cricket Council (ICC) for its diplomatic success in resolving the standoff between the various boards.

He thanked the ICC for finding an "amicable solution" that prioritized the game. He noted that it was a "win-win situation" for all stakeholders, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, ensuring the World Cup remains a success.

Pakistan's "Boycott Drama"

The friction began when Pakistan initially threatened to skip the India fixture after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in T20 WC tournament. However, following high-level deliberations in Lahore involving ICC and PCB, Pakistan government directed its team to participate, setting the stage for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup February 15 showdown at R. Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lanka.

Related Video

THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the manipulated video claim Rajeev Shukla said?

The doctored video claimed that Rajeev Shukla stated the BCCI had repeatedly asked the ICC to convince Pakistan to play the T20 World Cup 2026 match.

Who broadcast the manipulated video?

The manipulated video featuring an AI-generated version of Rajeev Shukla's voice was broadcast by Pakistani news channel ARY News.

What was Rajeev Shukla's response to the fake video?

Rajeev Shukla condemned the fake video on X, labeling it as misleading content created with AI-generated audio, and urged people to report it.

What did Rajeev Shukla actually say about the ICC and the match?

In his original remarks, Shukla praised the ICC for its diplomatic success in resolving board standoffs and finding an amicable solution for the World Cup.

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajeev Shukla BCCI IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Pakistan TV Rajeev Shukla Fake Clip
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
World
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
India
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: No Technical Fault in Air India Crash: Italian Media Report
Politics: Rahul Gandhi May Face Privilege Notice Over Lok Sabha Remarks
Strike Alert: Banking, Transport Services Likely to Be Hit Today
Election Alert: 127 Million Voters Decide Bangladesh’s Future Government
Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget