The doctored video claimed that Rajeev Shukla stated the BCCI had repeatedly asked the ICC to convince Pakistan to play the T20 World Cup 2026 match.
Watch: Pakistan TV Broadcasts 'Fake' Clip Targeting BCCI's Rajeev Shukla
The row began after Pakistani news channel ARY News broadcast a video of Rajeev Shukla during a programme hosted by former captain Shoaib Malik, triggering widespread controversy.
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has officially condemned a Pakistani news outlet for broadcasting a manipulated video featuring an AI-generated version of his voice.
The doctored clip aimed to create a false narrative regarding India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.
Origin of Fake Clip
The controversy erupted when the Pakistani news channel ARY News, during a show hosted by former captain Shoaib Malik, aired a video of Shukla.
In the morphed clip, Shukla was "heard" claiming that BCCI had repeatedly requested ICC to convince Pakistan to play against India, suggesting a desperate move by the Indian board.
The video was circulated shortly after Pakistan government made a U-turn on its initial threat to boycott the match in support of Bangladesh.
Watch Video
Here is the clip https://t.co/qEcdKd5NA4 pic.twitter.com/K9IhHL7BXT— A.Guppta (@gupta_anhud) February 11, 2026
Rajeev Shukla's Swift Rebuttal
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on February 11, 2026, Shukla shared his original, unedited video to expose the fraud.
"The video circulating with altered, AI-generated audio in my name is fake. @realshoaibmalik, @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL and @Salman_ARY, please stop circulating this misleading content," Shukla posted.
He urged fans and social media users to report the content and not be misled by deepfake technology used to incite tensions before IND vs PAK Feb 15th clash.
What Did Shukla Actually Say?
In his original remarks, Shukla had praised International Cricket Council (ICC) for its diplomatic success in resolving the standoff between the various boards.
He thanked the ICC for finding an "amicable solution" that prioritized the game. He noted that it was a "win-win situation" for all stakeholders, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, ensuring the World Cup remains a success.
Pakistan's "Boycott Drama"
The friction began when Pakistan initially threatened to skip the India fixture after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in T20 WC tournament. However, following high-level deliberations in Lahore involving ICC and PCB, Pakistan government directed its team to participate, setting the stage for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup February 15 showdown at R. Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lanka.
Related Video
THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India
Frequently Asked Questions
What did the manipulated video claim Rajeev Shukla said?
Who broadcast the manipulated video?
The manipulated video featuring an AI-generated version of Rajeev Shukla's voice was broadcast by Pakistani news channel ARY News.
What was Rajeev Shukla's response to the fake video?
Rajeev Shukla condemned the fake video on X, labeling it as misleading content created with AI-generated audio, and urged people to report it.
What did Rajeev Shukla actually say about the ICC and the match?
In his original remarks, Shukla praised the ICC for its diplomatic success in resolving board standoffs and finding an amicable solution for the World Cup.