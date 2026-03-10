End Of Babar Azam? Pak Coach Breaks Silence On Babar's Exclusion In ODIs Against Bangladesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistan’s plan for the 2027 ODI World Cup has officially commenced with a bold, youth-centric squad selection for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh. The most striking headline from the squad announcement was the absence of former captain Babar Azam, whose recent struggles during Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 have fueled intense speculation about his future in the white-ball setup.

However, head coach Mike Hesson has moved quickly to downplay the narrative of a "sacking." Speaking to reporters ahead of the first ODI in Mirpur, Hesson clarified that the veteran batter has not been discarded but is instead part of a broader rotation designed to test bench strength.

"Not a Punishment": Hesson Clarifies Omissions

Addressing the media, Hesson insisted that the decision to leave out established names like Babar Azam and Saim Ayub was a strategic necessity rather than a disciplinary move. According to the head coach, the rarity of gaps in the international calendar makes this series the perfect laboratory for experimentation.

"I wouldn't say anyone was dropped. We just see this series as an opportunity to give these promising players a chance to prove themselves," Hesson told the reporters.

The coach further explained that with the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia on the horizon, the management needs to identify which young talents can handle the pressure of international cricket. According to reports by Gulf News, the selectors have opted to blood six uncapped players in this series to begin that evaluation process.

Sahibzad Farhan Factor

The standout inclusion in the squad is opener Sahibzada Farhan, who has effectively kicked the door down with a record-shattering T20 World Cup campaign. Farhan finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer, amassing 383 runs—a new record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Hesson praised the 29-year-old for forcing his way into the 50-over side through sheer weight of runs. The coach also highlighted domestic performers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat, stating that their consistent displays in first-class and junior cricket earned them their maiden call-ups.

Bangladesh Experiment

While Pakistan is experimenting, the coach warned that the series would be anything but a walkover. Bangladesh has played significantly more ODI cricket over the last year and will be led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz on their home turf. According to Hesson, Bangladesh is a settled unit in this format, which provides the perfect high-pressure environment for Pakistan’s newcomers to debut.

The three-match series is scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, with the first ball to be bowled on March 11.

Pakistan’s 15-Member Squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (WK), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, and Shamyl Hussain.