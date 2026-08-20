Only 5 Bowlers Have Done This In Cricket History; No Indian Features

A bowler can dismiss a batter in several ways, but few methods are as satisfying as hitting the stumps cleanly. A direct strike on the wickets reflects the bowler's accuracy and effectiveness, whether achieved through pace, swing, seam or spin. As a result, the number of batters dismissed 'bowled' is often viewed as an important indicator of a bowler's career.

Interestingly, only five bowlers in international cricket history have clean bowled at least 200 batters. None of them is from India.

Muttiah Muralitharan – 290 bowled dismissals

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan tops the list with 290 bowled dismissals. He finished his international career with 1,347 wickets, with nearly 300 coming through direct hits on the stumps. His exceptional variations and ability to attack the stumps made him one of the most difficult bowlers to face.

Wasim Akram – 278 bowled dismissals

Pakistan great Wasim Akram is second with 278 bowled dismissals out of his 916 international wickets. His ability to swing the ball both ways, particularly his devastating inswingers and reverse swing, frequently left batters with little time to react.

Waqar Younis – 253 bowled dismissals

Another Pakistani legend, Waqar Younis, occupies third place. He collected 789 international wickets, including 253 bowled dismissals. His trademark pace and toe-crushing yorkers played a major role in helping him breach the stumps so frequently.

Mitchell Starc – 223 bowled dismissals

Australia's Mitchell Starc is fourth on the list with 223 bowled dismissals. The left-arm pacer has taken 761 international wickets and has regularly troubled batters with his combination of speed, swing and pinpoint yorkers.

James Anderson – 201 bowled dismissals

England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson completes the list. He claimed 991 international wickets during his illustrious career, with 201 coming through the bowled dismissal. His ability to swing the ball, especially in Test cricket, allowed him to consistently challenge batters' defences.

No Indian bowler on the list

The most striking aspect of this record is India's absence from the list. Muralitharan leads the way with 290 bowled dismissals, followed by Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Mitchell Starc and James Anderson, all of whom have breached the 200-mark during their international careers.