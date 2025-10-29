Not Virat Or Rohit! This Player Is Confirmed To Feature In India's 2027 World Cup Team

The 2027 ICC World Cup may still be a few years away, but the race for a place in Team India’s squad has already begun. While the participation of senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remains uncertain, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is determined to make a strong case for his return to the national setup.

Shardul Thakur’s Eyes Set on 2027

Shardul Thakur last represented India in an ODI during the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh and hasn’t featured in the 50-over format since.

Speaking about his comeback ambitions, Shardul said, “It’s important for me to keep playing and improving. To earn a place in the Indian team, I have to perform well every single day.”

The pacer-allrounder believes that the next World Cup - scheduled to be held in South Africa - will require a bowling all-rounder at the No. 8 spot, and he is ready to take on that responsibility.

“If the team needs me tomorrow, I’m prepared to join right away,” he added confidently.

Jaiswal Joins Shardul’s Ranji Squad

Shardul Thakur is currently leading Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to join him for the third round of matches.

Jaiswal, who recently toured Australia for the ODI series, did not make it into the playing XI and was also not picked for the ongoing T20 series. The young opener will now turn his focus to domestic cricket as Mumbai continues its campaign.

With Thakur’s determination and Jaiswal’s inclusion, Mumbai’s Ranji squad looks strong - and Shardul hopes his consistent domestic performances will help him earn a ticket to Team India’s 2027 World Cup squad.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: Harsha Bhogle Names Big-Money IPL Players Who Might Be Released

Also on ABP Live | This Legendary Cricketer's Sister Once Worked As An IPL Cheerleader

Also on ABP Live | India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live On TV, Online