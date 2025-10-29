Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNot Virat Or Rohit! This Player Is Confirmed To Feature In India's 2027 World Cup Team

Not Virat Or Rohit! This Player Is Confirmed To Feature In India's 2027 World Cup Team

Shardul Thakur last represented India in an ODI during the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh and hasn’t featured in the 50-over format since.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 2027 ICC World Cup may still be a few years away, but the race for a place in Team India’s squad has already begun. While the participation of senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remains uncertain, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is determined to make a strong case for his return to the national setup.

Shardul Thakur’s Eyes Set on 2027

Shardul Thakur last represented India in an ODI during the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh and hasn’t featured in the 50-over format since.

Speaking about his comeback ambitions, Shardul said, “It’s important for me to keep playing and improving. To earn a place in the Indian team, I have to perform well every single day.”

The pacer-allrounder believes that the next World Cup - scheduled to be held in South Africa - will require a bowling all-rounder at the No. 8 spot, and he is ready to take on that responsibility.

“If the team needs me tomorrow, I’m prepared to join right away,” he added confidently.

Jaiswal Joins Shardul’s Ranji Squad

Shardul Thakur is currently leading Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to join him for the third round of matches.

Jaiswal, who recently toured Australia for the ODI series, did not make it into the playing XI and was also not picked for the ongoing T20 series. The young opener will now turn his focus to domestic cricket as Mumbai continues its campaign.

With Thakur’s determination and Jaiswal’s inclusion, Mumbai’s Ranji squad looks strong - and Shardul hopes his consistent domestic performances will help him earn a ticket to Team India’s 2027 World Cup squad.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: Harsha Bhogle Names Big-Money IPL Players Who Might Be Released

Also on ABP Live | This Legendary Cricketer's Sister Once Worked As An IPL Cheerleader

Also on ABP Live | India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live On TV, Online

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shardul Thakur ROHIT SHARMA ODI World Cup ODI World Cup 2027 India 2027 World Cup Team
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
India
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
India
President Murmu Flies In Rafale Fighter Jet — Watch
President Murmu Flies In Rafale Fighter Jet — Watch
India
Why No Rain After Delhi’s Rs 3.2 Crore Cloud Seeding: Experts, IIT Kanpur Director Explain
Why No Rain After Delhi’s Rs 3.2 Crore Cloud Seeding: Experts, IIT Kanpur Director Explain
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav gains full Mahagathbandhan support in Sugauli; SP begins PDA Prahari appointments across UP
Farmers’ Yalgaar March in Maharashtra: Protests from Amravati to Nagpur over loan waiver and MSP hike
Encounter in Katni: Murder case accused Akram Khan and Prince Joseph injured and arrested in Madhya Pradesh
Major Anti-Drug Operation in Brazil: 64 Traffickers Killed, Over 80 Arrested in Rio de Janeiro
Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget