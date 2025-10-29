IPL 2026: Harsha Bhogle Names Big-Money IPL Players Who Might Be Released

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Harsha Bhogle Names Big-Money IPL Players Who Might Be Released

Based on performance and value, Harsha Bhogle listed several big names who might face the axe ahead of IPL 2026 mega auction:

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 player auction is expected to be held in December, and all franchises are set to submit their list of retained and released players by November 15. Several cricketers who earned big paychecks in IPL 2025 but failed to deliver consistent performances may now find themselves on the chopping block.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle recently made some bold predictions regarding players who could be released before the upcoming auction.

Millionaire Players Who Might Be Released

Appearing on a Cricbuzz show, Bhogle was asked to evaluate whether certain high-priced players should be released or retained. Based on performance and value, he listed several big names who might face the axe ahead of IPL 2026 mega auction:

Venkatesh Iyer – ₹23.75 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Mohammed Shami – ₹10 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Andre Russell – ₹12 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Liam Livingstone – ₹8.75 crore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

T. Natarajan – ₹10.75 crore (Delhi Capitals)

Glenn Maxwell – ₹4.20 crore (Punjab Kings)

Devon Conway – ₹6.25 crore (Chennai Super Kings)

Players Harsha Bhogle Believes Should Be Retained

While naming possible releases, Bhogle also backed a few players for retention. He suggested that Jofra Archer has been a valuable asset for Rajasthan Royals and should not be released. The veteran analyst also recommended keeping Ishan Kishan (SRH) and Deepak Chahar (MI), saying both could play key roles in the upcoming season.

IPL 2026 Auction Timeline

BCCI is yet to confirm the official auction date, but reports suggest it will likely take place around December 15, 2025. All franchises must finalize and submit their retained and released players list by November 15.

With major shake-ups expected, it will be interesting to see which millionaire players retain their contracts - and who goes under the hammer again in the IPL 2026 auction.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Harsha Bhogle IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
