India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live On TV, Online

HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live On TV, Online

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
The T20 International series between India and Australia kicks off today, Wednesday, October 29, with the first match taking place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia’s capital.

After losing the ODI series 1-2, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be eager to start the T20 leg on a winning note.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Venue

The opening T20 International between India and Australia (IND vs AUS) will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium, Canberra.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Match Time and Toss

The toss for IND vs AUS 1st T20I will be held at 1:15 PM IST, and the match will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Where to Watch on TV IND vs AUS 1st T20I

Fans can catch the live telecast of India vs Australia 1st T20I on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available on DD Sports.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of IND vs AUS 1st T20I will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar (JioCinema) for OTT viewers in India.

India Squad for IND vs AUS T20 Series: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia Squad for IND vs AUS T20 Series: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Team India’s T20 Dominance

India enters this series as the reigning T20 World Champion, having lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. The Men in Blue have continued their impressive run in the shortest format, recently winning the 2025 T20 Asia Cup under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
India Vs Australia AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Ind Vs Aus 1st T20I
