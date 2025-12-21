'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bangladesh stood still in grief and resolve as Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed the funeral of slain youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi at Sangsad Bhaban on Saturday, promising that the nation would carry forward the ideals Hadi lived and died for.

Speaking before a sea of mourners, Yunus said Hadi’s words and vision would remain etched in the country’s collective conscience, guiding generations to come.

‘A Promise We Must Keep’: Yunus at Sangsad Bhaban

As waves of people gathered at the funeral venue, Yunus reflected on the scale of the moment. While thousands stood present, he noted that crores across Bangladesh, and Bangladeshis living overseas, were anxiously waiting to hear about Hadi.

“We have come to make a promise to you, that what you told us, we will fulfil,” Yunus said, according to the Daily Star. He described Hadi’s message as a lasting mantra, one that would echo through the nation’s history and shape its future.

According to Yunus, the ideals left behind by Hadi would instil dignity and resilience in every Bangladeshi, reinforcing a powerful belief: that the nation would never bow its head.

A Legacy That Refuses to Fade

Emphasising the depth of Hadi’s influence, the chief adviser said the young leader would continue to live on in memory and spirit. His values, Yunus added, would inspire citizens long after the grief of the present moment had passed.

“Today, on behalf of all of us, we make a promise to you that we will move forward imbued with your mantra,” Yunus said as he concluded his address, drawing a long and emotional silence from the crowd.

The Killing That Shocked a Nation

Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader, was shot in the head by masked gunmen on December 12 while attending an election campaign in the Bijoynagar area of central Dhaka. Gravely injured, he was flown abroad for advanced treatment but succumbed to his wounds in Singapore on Thursday.

His funeral was held earlier on Friday in Dhaka amid tight security, as thousands gathered to pay their final respects.

Protests, Unrest, and a City on Edge

Hadi’s killing triggered widespread anger and grief across the country. Late Thursday and early Friday, thousands poured onto the streets of Dhaka, demanding justice. The unrest soon spread beyond the capital, with protesters attempting to march toward Indian diplomatic sites and vandalising properties associated with the former ruling Awami League.

During the violence, offices of major media organisations, including The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were attacked. Protesters also targeted the partially demolished residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, underscoring the intensity of public outrage.

Warnings Against Chaos and Division

In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, Inquilab Monchi warned of a deeper conspiracy behind the destruction. “Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state,” the post read, alleging attempts to undermine the country’s independence and sovereignty. It added pointedly, “You must understand—32 and 36 are not the same.”

Government Appeals for Restraint Ahead of Polls

Amid the turmoil, the government on Friday stressed the significance of the upcoming elections and referendum, calling them more than routine political events. Describing them as a “solemn national commitment,” it linked the democratic process directly to Hadi’s sacrifice.

“This promise is inseparable from the dream for which Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi gave his life,” the statement said, urging citizens to show restraint, act responsibly, and reject hatred in all forms.