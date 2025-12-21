Ajit Pawar’s NCP Registers Landslide Win In Roha, Clinches 18 Of 20 Seats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) registered a decisive victory in the Roha Municipal Council, winning 18 of the 20 seats, as counting of votes continued on Sunday in Maharashtra’s local body elections.

Early trends indicated an advantage for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, while the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) claimed they had retained key strongholds in Chandrapur and Sangli districts.

Counting Begins Statewide Vote counting for elections to all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state began at 10 am on Sunday. The elections were held in two phases, 263 local bodies went to polls on December 2, while voting for the remaining 23 municipal councils and some vacant posts was conducted on Saturday following court-mandated delays.

The contests largely pitted the BJP-led Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP — against the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. Several key local bodies, including Baramati and Ambernath, are among those deciding today, with the results expected to offer important political cues ahead of upcoming municipal corporation elections.

Turnout, Unopposed Wins Polling for the two-phase local body elections began on December 2 and concluded on December 20. The first phase recorded a voter turnout of 67.6 per cent, while the second phase saw a turnout of 63.02 per cent. In two municipal councils, Angar in Solapur district and Dondaicha in Dhule district largely candidates were elected unopposed. In Pune district, Baramati Municipal Council recorded a voter turnout of 67 per cent, while Phursungi–Uruli Devachi saw 59.7 per cent participation. Although polling was largely peaceful, incidents of violence and alleged electoral malpractice were reported from some areas. Violence, Poll Irregularities Reported In Ambernath, police resorted to a lathi-charge following clashes between rival groups and detained 208 women who were allegedly brought from Bhiwandi for impersonation, a charge they denied.

In Nanded, FIRs were registered over alleged cash distribution to influence voters. Clashes involving workers of the Shiv Sena, Congress and BJP were also reported from multiple districts.

Opposition Retains Bastions

Amid the counting of votes, the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) claimed victories in their traditional bastions. Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the party had secured the municipal council president’s post and won 21 of the 23 seats in the Brahmapuri Municipal Council in Chandrapur district, with the BJP and NCP winning one seat each.

In Sangli district, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil claimed the party had won 23 seats and the council president’s post in the Urun-Ishwarpur Municipal Council.