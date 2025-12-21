Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said that while many people were familiar with the name of the RSS, they were often unaware of its work on the ground, which, he argued, resulted in widespread misunderstandings.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that false narratives and misinformation were being deliberately spread about the organisation, particularly as it continued to expand its reach.

Addressing an event in Kolkata, Bhagwat said that some sections feared the Sangh’s growth would threaten their vested interests, leading to the circulation of what he described as “outright lies” about the organisation.

Bhagwat said that while many people were familiar with the name of the RSS, they were often unaware of its work on the ground, which, he argued, resulted in widespread misunderstandings. “There are people who spread false narratives and outright lies about the Sangh,” he said. 

Emphasising that the organisation did not seek to impose its ideology, Bhagwat said individuals were free to form their own opinions about the RSS. However, he stressed that such opinions should be rooted in verified facts rather than assumptions or second-hand information.

“We do not want to force anyone to accept the Sangh. People are free to form their views, but those views should be based on facts, not imagination or secondary sources,” Bhagwat said.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohan Bhagwat RSS KOLKATA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
India
PM Modi Interacts With Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra
PM Modi Interacts With Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Civic Poll Results Today: Counting To Begin At 10 AM; Key Battles In Baramati, Vidarbha
Maharashtra Civic Poll Results Today: Counting To Begin At 10 AM; Key Battles In Baramati, Vidarbha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget