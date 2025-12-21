‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that false narratives and misinformation were being deliberately spread about the organisation, particularly as it continued to expand its reach.

Addressing an event in Kolkata, Bhagwat said that some sections feared the Sangh’s growth would threaten their vested interests, leading to the circulation of what he described as “outright lies” about the organisation.

Bhagwat said that while many people were familiar with the name of the RSS, they were often unaware of its work on the ground, which, he argued, resulted in widespread misunderstandings. “There are people who spread false narratives and outright lies about the Sangh,” he said.

Emphasising that the organisation did not seek to impose its ideology, Bhagwat said individuals were free to form their own opinions about the RSS. However, he stressed that such opinions should be rooted in verified facts rather than assumptions or second-hand information.

“We do not want to force anyone to accept the Sangh. People are free to form their views, but those views should be based on facts, not imagination or secondary sources,” Bhagwat said.