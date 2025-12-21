'Assam Played Major Role In Ahom Empire, Will Shine In Viksit Bharat Too': PM Modi In Dibrugarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a public rally in Assam's Dibrugarh where he said that the northeast state's recent development momentum is only the beginning of a larger transformation, asserting that the state would play a key role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

“Today, everyone is saying that Assam has gained the pace of development. I want to tell you that what you are seeing and experiencing is just the beginning," he said.

He emphasised the need for collective effort to further accelerate the state’s progress. “We have to take Assam forward together,” the Prime Minister added.

Drawing a historical parallel, PM Modi added: "Assam had a significant role in the Ahom empire, and in a Viksit Bharat, we will make Assam shine similarly.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address at the public rally organised in Namrup, Dibrugarh, in Assamese.



(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/MU9tJTBkjZ — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2025

The Prime Minister also congratulated the people in Assam for the newly-inaugurated terminal at Guwahati Airport.

"I congratulate you all for the new terminal at Guwahati Airport. Under the BJP’s double-engine government, the synergy between industry and connectivity is fulfilling Assam’s dreams and inspiring our youth to envision new aspirations," he said.



PM Modi began his address at the public rally organised in Namrup, Dibrugarh, in Assamese.