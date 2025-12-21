Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Assam Played Major Role In Ahom Empire, Will Shine In Viksit Bharat Too': PM Modi In Dibrugarh

'Assam Played Major Role In Ahom Empire, Will Shine In Viksit Bharat Too': PM Modi In Dibrugarh

PM Modi addressed a public rally in Namrup in Assam's Dibrugarh today. He began the address in Assamese and congratulated for the new terminal at Guwahati Airport.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a public rally in Assam's Dibrugarh where he said that the northeast state's recent development momentum is only the beginning of a larger transformation, asserting that the state would play a key role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

“Today, everyone is saying that Assam has gained the pace of development. I want to tell you that what you are seeing and experiencing is just the beginning," he said.

He emphasised the need for collective effort to further accelerate the state’s progress. “We have to take Assam forward together,” the Prime Minister added.

Drawing a historical parallel, PM Modi added: "Assam had a significant role in the Ahom empire, and in a Viksit Bharat, we will make Assam shine similarly.”

The Prime Minister also congratulated the people in Assam for the newly-inaugurated terminal at Guwahati Airport.

"I congratulate you all for the new terminal at Guwahati Airport. Under the BJP’s double-engine government, the synergy between industry and connectivity is fulfilling Assam’s dreams and inspiring our youth to envision new aspirations," he said.

PM Modi began his address at the public rally organised in Namrup, Dibrugarh, in Assamese. 

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Guwahati Dibrugarh PM Modi In Assam PM Modi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
India
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
India
PM Modi Interacts With Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra
PM Modi Interacts With Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi NCR Sees Slight Relief as Fog Thins and Air Quality Improves, Cold Wave Continues
PM Modi Begins West Bengal–Assam Visit, to Launch Highway Projects Worth Thousands of Crores
Bihar Hijab Row: Doctor Nusrat Parveen Likely to Join Duty at PHC Near Patna Amid Political Storm
Delhi Airport Brawl: Air India Express Pilot Suspended After Alleged Assault on Passenger
Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget