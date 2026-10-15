Not Parthiv Patel! This Former India Star Could Become Next Chief Selector

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who was considered a strong contender to replace Ajit Agarkar as the West Zone representative on BCCI senior men's selection committee, has reportedly not applied for the vacant position. With the application deadline closing on Wednesday, Parthiv's decision could open the door for Pragyan Ojha to continue as chairman for the remainder of his tenure.

"Don't know if the BCCI would extend the deadline, but Parthiv had not applied till 5 pm on October 14. The situation could change if the deadline is extended or he changes his mind," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Ojha represents the South Zone on the selection committee. His greater number of Test appearances compared with the other serving selectors is understood to strengthen his position in the race to continue as chairman.

Ramesh Powar Could Enter The Race

Former India spinner Ramesh Powar, who was widely expected to take charge of the junior men's selection committee, could now be considered for the senior panel's vacant West Zone position.

Former India wicketkeeper Sameer Dighe is another name being discussed as a possible candidate. Both Powar and Dighe had submitted applications when the BCCI last advertised vacancies on its selection panels.

However, the number of prominent eligible candidates from the West Zone appears limited. The situation could change if the BCCI decides to extend the application deadline, potentially giving Parthiv another opportunity to enter the race.

Parthiv Patel Likely To Continue With Gujarat Titans

For now, Parthiv appears set to continue with his existing professional commitments rather than join the senior men's selection committee. These include his role with the Gujarat Titans coaching staff and his work as a cricket broadcaster.

His decision not to apply has added uncertainty to the selection process, with Powar and Dighe emerging as potential alternatives for the West Zone vacancy. BCCI's eventual decision will determine who joins the senior selection panel and how the chairmanship is handled for the remainder of the current term.