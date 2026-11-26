Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parliament reconvenes November 30 for essential government business.

Could BJP find support from Sharad Pawar and MK Stalin on the issue of delimitation in Parliament? A social media post by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has triggered speculation about the possible political positions of the two leaders. Chidambaram suggested that the government appeared to have completed its preparations and tagged the official pages of Stalin's DMK and Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), raising questions about their possible stance on the issue.

Guess the @BJP4India government has got its ducks in a row! @arivalayam @NCPspeaks? November 26, 2026

Congress Targets DMK

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore also took a swipe at the DMK over the issue. In a post on X, he questioned the party's position, suggesting that it had lost its earlier standing in the fight for social justice and against fascism.

ஆர்.எஸ்.எஸ் மற்றும் சங் பரிவார்களின் அகராதியில் 'சாத்தான்' என்றால் சமூக நீதிக்காகப் போராடுபவர், பாசிசத்தை எதிர்ப்பவர் என்று அர்த்தம்! ஆனால், இந்தப் பட்டியலில் திமுகவைக் காணோமே... உதயநிதி வழி பாஜக வழியாக மாறியதால், அந்தப் பெருமையை திமுக இழந்துவிட்டது போல! https://t.co/HiEmuAPFWq — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) November 26, 2026

Tagore also reposted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's announcement about Parliament reconvening, asking: "Are the traitors ready?"

எட்டப்பர்கள் ரெடியா? — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) November 26, 2026

His remarks have added to the political exchanges surrounding the upcoming parliamentary proceedings.

Also Read: Parliament To Reconvene From November 30, Sittings Likely To Conclude On December 3: Kiren Rijiju

Parliament To Reconvene

The Centre has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the two Houses to complete essential government business.

According to Rijiju's announcement on X, the Lok Sabha will meet from November 30, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene from December 2. The sittings may conclude on December 3, depending on the business before the Houses.

The announcement has sparked discussion over the possible agenda, particularly whether the government plans to take up the delimitation issue.

Delimitation Agenda Unclear

The government has not officially announced which Bills or proposals will be brought before Parliament during the sittings. It has only stated that essential government business needs to be completed.

The timing of the announcement, however, has drawn attention to the possibility of discussions around delimitation and women's reservation.

Parliament's Winter Session usually begins in the last week of November or the first week of December. This time, the decision to reconvene the Houses has prompted fresh political speculation.

Also Read: Amit Shah's Dig At Opposition: 'Holding Constitution Is Not Enough, Follow Its Principles'