Mohammed Siraj's powerful throw from the deep nearly hit substitute umpire Ahsan Raza during Day 3 of the India vs Sri Lanka Test. Raza had to react quickly to avoid being struck.
WATCH: Mohammed Siraj's Throw Nearly Hits Pakistani Umpire, Jadeja's Reaction Goes Viral
Mohammed Siraj's powerful throw narrowly missed substitute umpire Ahsan Raza during IND vs SL Day 3, leaving Ravindra Jadeja amused. Watch the viral moment.
- Siraj's deep throw nearly struck substitute umpire Ahsan Raza.
- India secured 178-run lead, bowling out Sri Lanka for 284.
- Suthar (4/76), Jadeja (3/57) led India's bowling attack.
- Dinusha, Dickwella's stand delayed Sri Lanka's innings collapse.
Mohammed Siraj's powerful throw from the deep nearly gave substitute umpire Ahsan Raza a major scare during Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. The throw narrowly missed Raza, who quickly moved out of the way, while Ravindra Jadeja was left amused by the incident. The moment has since gone viral on social media.
Siraj's Throw Leaves Substitute Umpire Surprised
The incident took place during Sri Lanka's first innings on Day 3, with Ahsan Raza officiating on the field after Rod Tucker was unavailable.
Siraj fielded the ball in the deep before unleashing a powerful throw towards the wicket. However, the delivery travelled dangerously close to Raza, who had to react quickly to avoid being hit.
ALSO READ | Pakistani Umpire Ahsan Raza Forced To Leave TV Box For SL vs IND Test; Here’s Why
Jadeja, who was nearby, appeared to see the funny side of the incident. His reaction added to the entertainment, with the moment quickly catching the attention of viewers watching the match.
Sony Sports Network also shared the clip on social media with the playful caption: "Siraj, aaraam se! Ek umpire toh pehle hi sub ho chuke hain!" (Siraj, take it easy! One umpire has already had to be replaced!)
WATCH VIDEO
Siraj, aaraam se! Ek umpire toh pehle hi sub ho chuke hain! 🫣🤭— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 17, 2026
Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/ghiCeM6mDx
India Take 178-Run Lead In Galle
The funny moment came during an impressive day for India's bowling attack.
India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284 after posting 462 in their first innings, securing a 178-run lead.
Manav Suthar was the standout bowler for India, taking 4/76 after making an immediate impact with a wicket from his first delivery. Ravindra Jadeja supported him with 3/57 and also reached the landmark of 350 Test wickets during the innings.
Kuldeep Yadav, Siraj and Prasidh Krishna claimed one wicket each as India kept Sri Lanka under pressure for large periods.
Dinusha, Dickwella Delay Sri Lanka Collapse
Sri Lanka had been reduced to 90/5 before Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella staged a remarkable recovery.
The pair added 146 runs for the sixth wicket, taking advantage of the older ball as it became softer and less threatening.
Dinusha completed his maiden Test century from 168 balls, while Dickwella scored 80 off 115 deliveries.
Dickwella's dismissal eventually triggered the final collapse. Prasidh Krishna produced an excellent delivery with the old ball to remove him, before India wrapped up the innings at 284.
Despite the resistance, India retained a sizeable first-innings advantage, while Siraj's near-miss with Raza provided one of the lighter moments from an otherwise dominant day for the visitors.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened with Mohammed Siraj and the umpire?
Who was the umpire involved in the incident?
The umpire involved was Ahsan Raza. He was officiating as a substitute on the field because Rod Tucker was unavailable.
How did others react to Siraj's throw incident?
Ravindra Jadeja found the incident amusing, and the moment quickly went viral on social media. Sony Sports Network also shared the clip.