WATCH: Neymar Hugs Odegaard After On-Pitch Feud In Tearful Goodbye After FIFA World Cup Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neymar concluded international football career following Brazil’s World Cup exit.

He embraced Ødegaard post-match, overcoming their earlier on-field confrontation.

Victorious Norwegian players paused celebrations, showing immense sporting respect.

Neymar confirmed his retirement, ending a historic era for Brazil.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A deeply moving video has emerged from the pitch following Brazil's dramatic World Cup exit, capturing the exact moments a heartbroken Neymar said his final goodbyes to international football. The viral footage shows the legendary number ten walking through the opposition lines to share emotional words, hugs, and handshakes with the victorious Norwegian players after the final whistle.

Post-Match Embrace With Ødegaard

According to claims, tempers had flared significantly during the intense second half when Neymar committed a tactical foul on Martin Ødegaard, resulting in a yellow card and a brief on-field confrontation between the two talismen.

However, the dramatic footage shows all competitive hostility completely vanished the moment the match ended. The two captains met near the centre circle, instantly replacing the earlier friction with an emotional embrace.

WATCH VIDEO

منظر محزن لعشاق كرة القدم ☹️



الأسطورة البرازيلية نيمار يودع آخر لحظاته في المونديال.. pic.twitter.com/EHmR0AcGW2 — معن القويعي (@MaanAlquiae) July 5, 2026

The European midfielder stood holding the weeping Brazilian icon, offering comforting words as the legendary forward realised his final World Cup dream had officially come to an end.

Norway Pauses Celebrations To Pay Tribute

The video continues to track the departing forward as he moves across the pitch to greet several other opposing squad members individually. The Norwegian players paused their historic post-match celebrations to comfort him, showing immense sporting respect to the retiring icon.

The heartbreaking defeat marks the official conclusion of a historic era for the Seleção, who must now navigate a future rebuild without their all-time record goalscorer.

Speaking after the game, Neymar expressed his deep sorrow, saying, "I tried, I tried. Now it's over. I started here; I finished here." Norway now advances to the quarter-finals.