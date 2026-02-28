Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MS Dhoni Served Notice By Housing Board Over Residential Plot Violation

The plot was gifted to MS Dhoni by Jharkhand government in 2006 (some reports say 2009) in recognition of his historic cricketing achievements.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 12:45 PM (IST)

Former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly been served a formal notice by Jharkhand State Housing Board (JSHB). As per reports, the notice pertains to the alleged commercial misuse of a residential plot allotted to him in his hometown, Ranchi.

Core of Controversy: Residential vs. Commercial

The issue centers around a 10,000-square-foot property located on Harmu Road, Ranchi. The plot was gifted to Dhoni by Jharkhand government in 2006 (some reports say 2009) in recognition of his historic cricketing achievements. The terms of the allotment strictly stipulated that the land be used for residential purposes only.

The Allegation

An internal inquiry by Housing Board reportedly revealed that a diagnostic facility/pathology lab has been operating from these premises. Authorities state that running a commercial business on land designated for housing constitutes a breach of the board's regulations.

MS Dhoni has reportedly been given 15 days to submit a formal explanation regarding the reported misuse. If the violation is not rectified, the Housing Board may initiate proceedings to cancel the allotment of the land entirely.

As per reports, Dhoni is not the only one under scrutiny; notices have been sent to several other officials and individuals in the same area for similar violations.

MS Dhoni currently resides at his sprawling seven-acre farmhouse on Simaliya Ring Road, having moved out of Harmu Road property in 2017. While the Harmu Road house remains a popular "selfie point" for fans, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has not yet issued a public response to the legal notice.

On the professional front, the 44-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend is busy preparing for IPL 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has MS Dhoni received a notice from the Jharkhand State Housing Board?

MS Dhoni received a notice for the alleged commercial misuse of a residential plot allotted to him in Ranchi, specifically a diagnostic facility operating from the premises.

What is the nature of the alleged violation by MS Dhoni?

The plot was allotted for residential use only, but a diagnostic facility/pathology lab is reportedly operating from the property, which is a breach of the board's regulations.

What are the potential consequences if the violation is not rectified?

If the misuse of the land is not rectified, the Jharkhand State Housing Board may initiate proceedings to cancel the allotment of the land entirely.

Is MS Dhoni the only individual to receive such a notice?

No, reports indicate that notices have also been sent to several other officials and individuals in the same area for similar violations.

Published at : 28 Feb 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Jharkhand News MS Dhoni Ranchi Housing Board Dhoni Residential Plot Violation
